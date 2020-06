Amenities

some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8

Beautiful lovely maintained 5 bedroom/2 bath row home, footsteps from Temple's main campus in an up and coming area. Convenient to all public transportation, bus, subway and regional rail. Rent is only $360 per per month per person, so affordable.



Property Highlights:

- Temple Campus

- Section 8 Accepted

- Affordable Rent and Loaded with Amenities

- Open floor plan

- All appliances

- Huge Back yard



No Pets Allowed



