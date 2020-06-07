All apartments in Philadelphia
219 S 18TH STREET
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:15 AM

219 S 18TH STREET

219 South 18th Street · (551) 404-5204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

219 South 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 920 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
lobby
media room
Stunning One Bedroom, One Bathroom at The Parc Rittenhouse condominiums on RITTENHOUSE SQUARE PARK! In the heart of Center City, this rarely offered rental opportunity offers first class amenities which include; 24 hour doorman and concierge, beautiful lobby with fireplace overlooking Rittenhouse Square Park, media room, lounge, fitness center, and an outdoor pool. Retreat to your well-appointed condominium on the 9th floor and enjoy a spacious living area overlooking the expansive outdoor space with in-ground pool. The updated kitchen features GE stainless steel appliances complimented by white cabinetry and granite counters. Bedroom offers two well-sized closets and the hall bathroom complete with marble vanity, tub and shower. You have your own washer/dryer in the hallway closet, and ample closet space throughout. Garage parking below the building for an additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 S 18TH STREET have any available units?
219 S 18TH STREET has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 S 18TH STREET have?
Some of 219 S 18TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 S 18TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
219 S 18TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 S 18TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 219 S 18TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 219 S 18TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 219 S 18TH STREET does offer parking.
Does 219 S 18TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 S 18TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 S 18TH STREET have a pool?
Yes, 219 S 18TH STREET has a pool.
Does 219 S 18TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 219 S 18TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 219 S 18TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 S 18TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
