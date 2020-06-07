219 S 18TH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman elevator gym parking pool garage lobby media room

Stunning One Bedroom, One Bathroom at The Parc Rittenhouse condominiums on RITTENHOUSE SQUARE PARK! In the heart of Center City, this rarely offered rental opportunity offers first class amenities which include; 24 hour doorman and concierge, beautiful lobby with fireplace overlooking Rittenhouse Square Park, media room, lounge, fitness center, and an outdoor pool. Retreat to your well-appointed condominium on the 9th floor and enjoy a spacious living area overlooking the expansive outdoor space with in-ground pool. The updated kitchen features GE stainless steel appliances complimented by white cabinetry and granite counters. Bedroom offers two well-sized closets and the hall bathroom complete with marble vanity, tub and shower. You have your own washer/dryer in the hallway closet, and ample closet space throughout. Garage parking below the building for an additional fee.