Now leasing! Unit 402 offers hardwood floors throughout, two bedrooms, full and half bath, laundry, and shared roof deck. Beautiful kitchen with quartz counter top, stainless steel appliances, and ceramic back splash. Awesome location! Convenient to public transportation and many great eateries such as WM Mulherin and Sons, Soup Kitchen Cafe, Pizza Brain, Cedar Point, and much more! Credit check, last month, and security required. Immediate Occupancy available!