Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 gym parking

2138 Scattergood Street Available 04/15/20 NICELY RENOVATED 2 BED/1 BATH HOME IN WISSINOMING W/ PARKING - This is a nicely renovated 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom house for rent that has received new laminate flooring throughout, new kitchen stainless steel kitchen appliances and cabinets, a freshened-up bathroom, plenty of closet space and a third room on the second floor that can serve as an office space, storage/wardrobe room, or a third bedroom for a child. The basement has a washer/dryer included and, while not finished, has enough ceiling height to serve as an excellent workout room or storage area. The back door leads to an alleyway with a dedicated parking space. The front has a porch area elevated from street level.



The location is perfectly set across the street from a Wawa and walking distance to a Shop-Rite and other stores in the Shoppes of Wissinoming, and provides easy access to I-95 and public transportation.



This lovely home is available for $1,100 per month and will be available for occupancy April 15. Sorry, this house is not Section 8 eligible. Interested parties can schedule showings, and online applications are available ($30 per applicant).



(RLNE5677495)