Last updated April 9 2020 at 5:09 PM

2138 Scattergood Street

2138 Scattergood Street · (484) 470-6420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2138 Scattergood Street, Philadelphia, PA 19124
Wissinoming

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2138 Scattergood Street · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
parking
2138 Scattergood Street Available 04/15/20 NICELY RENOVATED 2 BED/1 BATH HOME IN WISSINOMING W/ PARKING - This is a nicely renovated 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom house for rent that has received new laminate flooring throughout, new kitchen stainless steel kitchen appliances and cabinets, a freshened-up bathroom, plenty of closet space and a third room on the second floor that can serve as an office space, storage/wardrobe room, or a third bedroom for a child. The basement has a washer/dryer included and, while not finished, has enough ceiling height to serve as an excellent workout room or storage area. The back door leads to an alleyway with a dedicated parking space. The front has a porch area elevated from street level.

The location is perfectly set across the street from a Wawa and walking distance to a Shop-Rite and other stores in the Shoppes of Wissinoming, and provides easy access to I-95 and public transportation.

This lovely home is available for $1,100 per month and will be available for occupancy April 15. Sorry, this house is not Section 8 eligible. Interested parties can schedule showings, and online applications are available ($30 per applicant).

(RLNE5677495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2138 Scattergood Street have any available units?
2138 Scattergood Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2138 Scattergood Street have?
Some of 2138 Scattergood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2138 Scattergood Street currently offering any rent specials?
2138 Scattergood Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2138 Scattergood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2138 Scattergood Street is pet friendly.
Does 2138 Scattergood Street offer parking?
Yes, 2138 Scattergood Street does offer parking.
Does 2138 Scattergood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2138 Scattergood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2138 Scattergood Street have a pool?
No, 2138 Scattergood Street does not have a pool.
Does 2138 Scattergood Street have accessible units?
No, 2138 Scattergood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2138 Scattergood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2138 Scattergood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
