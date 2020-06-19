All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2136 Eastburn Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2136 Eastburn Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:05 AM

2136 Eastburn Avenue

2136 Eastburn Avenue · (877) 928-4587
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
West Oak Lane
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2136 Eastburn Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19138
West Oak Lane

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit N/A · Avail. Jul 1

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in Philadelphia undergoing a complete renovation. Everything in the house will be brand new. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,600/month rent. $1,600 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Westbuilt Properties LLC at 877-928-4587 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2136 Eastburn Avenue have any available units?
2136 Eastburn Avenue has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2136 Eastburn Avenue have?
Some of 2136 Eastburn Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2136 Eastburn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2136 Eastburn Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2136 Eastburn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2136 Eastburn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2136 Eastburn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2136 Eastburn Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2136 Eastburn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2136 Eastburn Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2136 Eastburn Avenue have a pool?
No, 2136 Eastburn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2136 Eastburn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2136 Eastburn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2136 Eastburn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2136 Eastburn Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2136 Eastburn Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Walnut Square
201 S 13th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Gratz
532 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Krinsky & Castelli Huntingdon
4020 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Grand Leiper
4712 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
Donna Court Apartments
631 Dupont St
Philadelphia, PA 19128
West Village Apartments
800 North 48th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
320 Walnut Street
320 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
1919 Market
1919 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity