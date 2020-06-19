2136 Eastburn Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in Philadelphia undergoing a complete renovation. Everything in the house will be brand new. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,600/month rent. $1,600 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Westbuilt Properties LLC at 877-928-4587 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.