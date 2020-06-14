All apartments in Philadelphia
2132 WEBSTER STREET

2132 Webster Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

2132 Webster Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early August:This home offers a roomy, 3-level floor plan, with the added convenience and peace of mind of private garage parking! Your entryway staircase opens up into the kitchen, and flows through the dining room and living room on this level. The kitchen offers a full lineup of stainless steel appliances including a wine fridge, granite countertops, minimalistic espresso cabinetry, and an island for additional prep and seating space. Hardwood floors, bright natural light, clean finishes, recessed lighting, and a gas fireplace complete this lovely space. The upper level has two opposite-end bedrooms with a full bathroom in between, granting optimal privacy and plenty of space for a home office, storage, etc! There's a private master suite on the top floor, with an expansive walk-in closet which flows through to the luxurious master bath. Here, you'll enjoy a large whirlpool tub, oversized shower stall with frameless glass door, and a huge vanity with dual sinks and great natural light through the privacy windows above. The roof deck is the perfect place to enjoy the nice weather-- boasting a multi-tiered design with planters framing the space, and amazing views of the skyline. The home also has a finished basement with a half bathroom, and central A/C to keep you comfortable all year long. Schedule your showing today!Note: desired lease end date of May 2021About The Neighborhood:This stunning and spacious single family home is located in the heart of Graduate Hospital, walking distance from local favorites like The Sidecar Bar & Grille, Ultimo Coffee, Fitzwater Street Philly Bagels, Marian Anderson Park, to name a few. This is one of Philadelphia's most desirable neighborhoods, with quick access to i-76, the Schuylkill River Park and Trail, and University City.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Strictly, no pets. Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2132 WEBSTER STREET have any available units?
2132 WEBSTER STREET has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2132 WEBSTER STREET have?
Some of 2132 WEBSTER STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2132 WEBSTER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2132 WEBSTER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2132 WEBSTER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2132 WEBSTER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2132 WEBSTER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2132 WEBSTER STREET does offer parking.
Does 2132 WEBSTER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2132 WEBSTER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2132 WEBSTER STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2132 WEBSTER STREET has a pool.
Does 2132 WEBSTER STREET have accessible units?
No, 2132 WEBSTER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2132 WEBSTER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2132 WEBSTER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
