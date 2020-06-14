2132 WEBSTER STREET

Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early August:This home offers a roomy, 3-level floor plan, with the added convenience and peace of mind of private garage parking! Your entryway staircase opens up into the kitchen, and flows through the dining room and living room on this level. The kitchen offers a full lineup of stainless steel appliances including a wine fridge, granite countertops, minimalistic espresso cabinetry, and an island for additional prep and seating space. Hardwood floors, bright natural light, clean finishes, recessed lighting, and a gas fireplace complete this lovely space. The upper level has two opposite-end bedrooms with a full bathroom in between, granting optimal privacy and plenty of space for a home office, storage, etc! There's a private master suite on the top floor, with an expansive walk-in closet which flows through to the luxurious master bath. Here, you'll enjoy a large whirlpool tub, oversized shower stall with frameless glass door, and a huge vanity with dual sinks and great natural light through the privacy windows above. The roof deck is the perfect place to enjoy the nice weather-- boasting a multi-tiered design with planters framing the space, and amazing views of the skyline. The home also has a finished basement with a half bathroom, and central A/C to keep you comfortable all year long. Schedule your showing today!Note: desired lease end date of May 2021About The Neighborhood:This stunning and spacious single family home is located in the heart of Graduate Hospital, walking distance from local favorites like The Sidecar Bar & Grille, Ultimo Coffee, Fitzwater Street Philly Bagels, Marian Anderson Park, to name a few. This is one of Philadelphia's most desirable neighborhoods, with quick access to i-76, the Schuylkill River Park and Trail, and University City.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Strictly, no pets. Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.