2127 RODMAN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

You will find this cozy and bright one bedroom home tucked away on a quiet street in Graduate Hospital. The first floor has a GARAGE with extra, secure storage and an interior entrance to the home. Walk up the stairs to the thoughtfully designed open kitchen and living area. A private balcony off the living area provides the perfect spot for morning coffee or relaxing dinner. Plenty of workspace is available in the kitchen, with a large butcher block bar, providing seating for four. Head up to the third floor where the bedroom and fully renovated bathroom are located. This property comes fully furnished in a simple, modern style. This home is an easy commute to Penn and nearby hospitals and within blocks of neighborhood spots such as Honey's, Ten Stone, City Fitness, and grocery stores.