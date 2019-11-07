All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 15 2020

2127 RODMAN STREET

2127 Rodman Street
Location

2127 Rodman Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Fitler Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
You will find this cozy and bright one bedroom home tucked away on a quiet street in Graduate Hospital. The first floor has a GARAGE with extra, secure storage and an interior entrance to the home. Walk up the stairs to the thoughtfully designed open kitchen and living area. A private balcony off the living area provides the perfect spot for morning coffee or relaxing dinner. Plenty of workspace is available in the kitchen, with a large butcher block bar, providing seating for four. Head up to the third floor where the bedroom and fully renovated bathroom are located. This property comes fully furnished in a simple, modern style. This home is an easy commute to Penn and nearby hospitals and within blocks of neighborhood spots such as Honey's, Ten Stone, City Fitness, and grocery stores.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2127 RODMAN STREET have any available units?
2127 RODMAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2127 RODMAN STREET have?
Some of 2127 RODMAN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2127 RODMAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2127 RODMAN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2127 RODMAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2127 RODMAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2127 RODMAN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2127 RODMAN STREET does offer parking.
Does 2127 RODMAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2127 RODMAN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2127 RODMAN STREET have a pool?
No, 2127 RODMAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2127 RODMAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 2127 RODMAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2127 RODMAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2127 RODMAN STREET has units with dishwashers.
