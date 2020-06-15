All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:40 PM

2122 N 18TH STREET

2122 North 18th Street · (215) 921-9053
Location

2122 North 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Stanton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 2508 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This North Philadelphia first floor,2 bedroom apartment in a duplex near Temple University features a spacious living room and dining room .Kitchen is modern with ceramic tile, stainless steel range,microwave,refrigerator and garbage disposal. The unit also has a 3 piece ceramic tile bathroom., Main bedroom is large and second bedroom is modest yet usable. Unit also boasts lots of closet space, washer/dryer facilities,central air and a spacious rear yard. Property is close to shopping,schools,shopping,all major highways. Must show verifiable income & documents before all showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2122 N 18TH STREET have any available units?
2122 N 18TH STREET has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2122 N 18TH STREET have?
Some of 2122 N 18TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2122 N 18TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2122 N 18TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2122 N 18TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2122 N 18TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2122 N 18TH STREET offer parking?
No, 2122 N 18TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2122 N 18TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2122 N 18TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2122 N 18TH STREET have a pool?
No, 2122 N 18TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2122 N 18TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 2122 N 18TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2122 N 18TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2122 N 18TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
