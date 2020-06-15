2122 N 18TH STREET

Amenities

This North Philadelphia first floor,2 bedroom apartment in a duplex near Temple University features a spacious living room and dining room .Kitchen is modern with ceramic tile, stainless steel range,microwave,refrigerator and garbage disposal. The unit also has a 3 piece ceramic tile bathroom., Main bedroom is large and second bedroom is modest yet usable. Unit also boasts lots of closet space, washer/dryer facilities,central air and a spacious rear yard. Property is close to shopping,schools,shopping,all major highways. Must show verifiable income & documents before all showings.