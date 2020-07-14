210 Locust Street

Amenities
Beautiful, well-maintained 1 bedroom/1 bath condo on high floor in historic Society Hill area of Philadelphia available for August occupancy.
Features include:
-- Modern, open kitchen with breakfast bar
-- Floor-to-ceiling windows with spectacular south and river view
-- New, upgraded hardwood flooring
-- Cable (with HBO) included
-- High-speed internet included
-- Utilities included
-- Ample closets
-- 24/7 desk clerks and great security
-- Beautifully landscaped grounds
Amenities available for an additional fee include:
-- Underground garage parking
-- Fitness center
-- Seasonal pool and grills
-- Storage lockers
-- Laundry facilities in building
Food market, dry cleaner, salon on premises, plus Zahav (recently named the #1 restaurant in US). Great public transportation; or walk to work, restaurants, theaters, river.
This is a non-smoking building. Sorry, no pets.
First and last month's rent plus one month’s security deposit required. There is a $55 application fee. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord and first-rate HOA.