210 Locust Street

Amenities

Beautiful, well-maintained 1 bedroom/1 bath condo on high floor in historic Society Hill area of Philadelphia available for August occupancy.

Features include:

-- Modern, open kitchen with breakfast bar

-- Floor-to-ceiling windows with spectacular south and river view

-- New, upgraded hardwood flooring

-- Cable (with HBO) included

-- High-speed internet included

-- Utilities included

-- Ample closets

-- 24/7 desk clerks and great security

-- Beautifully landscaped grounds

Amenities available for an additional fee include:

-- Underground garage parking

-- Fitness center

-- Seasonal pool and grills

-- Storage lockers

-- Laundry facilities in building

Food market, dry cleaner, salon on premises, plus Zahav (recently named the #1 restaurant in US). Great public transportation; or walk to work, restaurants, theaters, river.

This is a non-smoking building. Sorry, no pets.

First and last month's rent plus one month’s security deposit required. There is a $55 application fee. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord and first-rate HOA.