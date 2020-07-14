All apartments in Philadelphia
210 Locust Street

210 Locust Street · (267) 968-6895
Location

210 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Society Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 27C · Avail. Aug 1

$1,825

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
Beautiful, well-maintained 1 bedroom/1 bath condo on high floor in historic Society Hill area of Philadelphia available for August occupancy.
Features include:
-- Modern, open kitchen with breakfast bar
-- Floor-to-ceiling windows with spectacular south and river view
-- New, upgraded hardwood flooring
-- Cable (with HBO) included
-- High-speed internet included
-- Utilities included
-- Ample closets
-- 24/7 desk clerks and great security
-- Beautifully landscaped grounds
Amenities available for an additional fee include:
-- Underground garage parking
-- Fitness center
-- Seasonal pool and grills
-- Storage lockers
-- Laundry facilities in building
Food market, dry cleaner, salon on premises, plus Zahav (recently named the #1 restaurant in US). Great public transportation; or walk to work, restaurants, theaters, river.
This is a non-smoking building. Sorry, no pets.
First and last month's rent plus one month’s security deposit required. There is a $55 application fee. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord and first-rate HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Locust Street have any available units?
210 Locust Street has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Locust Street have?
Some of 210 Locust Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Locust Street currently offering any rent specials?
210 Locust Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Locust Street pet-friendly?
No, 210 Locust Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 210 Locust Street offer parking?
Yes, 210 Locust Street offers parking.
Does 210 Locust Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Locust Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Locust Street have a pool?
Yes, 210 Locust Street has a pool.
Does 210 Locust Street have accessible units?
No, 210 Locust Street does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Locust Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Locust Street has units with dishwashers.
