All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 206 16TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
206 16TH STREET
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

206 16TH STREET

206 South 16th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Rittenhouse Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

206 South 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Rittenhouse Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool table
garage
media room
yoga
FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY: $1000 move in credit on a 12 month lease, WAIVED APPLICATION & AMENITY FEE!!! Perfectly designed residence located in Philadelphia's most AMENITY FILLED building is a must see. ALL OPEN living, and dining space, fantastic kitchen with GRANITE counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Super stylish bath, and great CLOSET space make this unique residence, a ONE OF A KIND residential opportunity. This ALL GLASS TOWER,located at 16th and Race Street, boasts the best amenities, in all of Philadelphia! ROOF TOP LOUNGE, with pool tables, TVs and gym. Deck, with fireplace, and FLAT SCREEN. On every floor of this awesome new structure there is one of the following: BASKETBALL COURT with STADIUM SEATING, gym, PELOTON ROOMS, yoga rooms, study group rooms, screening rooms, PET SPA, and sports lounge. GARAGE PARKING available for an additional fee. Photo's are of model.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 16TH STREET have any available units?
206 16TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 16TH STREET have?
Some of 206 16TH STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 16TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
206 16TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 16TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 16TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 206 16TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 206 16TH STREET does offer parking.
Does 206 16TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 16TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 16TH STREET have a pool?
No, 206 16TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 206 16TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 206 16TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 206 16TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 16TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adelphia House
1229 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
1600 Callowhill
1600 Callowhill Street
Philadelphia, PA 19130
AQ Rittenhouse
2021 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Upsal Gardens
246 West Upsal Street
Philadelphia, PA 19119
Bently
1410 72nd Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19126
Ridge Carlton Apartments
7373 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Southstar Lofts
521 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
girard court
2101 North College Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19121

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University