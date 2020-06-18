206 16TH STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool table garage media room yoga

FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY: $1000 move in credit on a 12 month lease, WAIVED APPLICATION & AMENITY FEE!!! Perfectly designed residence located in Philadelphia's most AMENITY FILLED building is a must see. ALL OPEN living, and dining space, fantastic kitchen with GRANITE counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Super stylish bath, and great CLOSET space make this unique residence, a ONE OF A KIND residential opportunity. This ALL GLASS TOWER,located at 16th and Race Street, boasts the best amenities, in all of Philadelphia! ROOF TOP LOUNGE, with pool tables, TVs and gym. Deck, with fireplace, and FLAT SCREEN. On every floor of this awesome new structure there is one of the following: BASKETBALL COURT with STADIUM SEATING, gym, PELOTON ROOMS, yoga rooms, study group rooms, screening rooms, PET SPA, and sports lounge. GARAGE PARKING available for an additional fee. Photo's are of model.