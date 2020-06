Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors air conditioning bbq/grill

**Check out the virtual tour!** Ready to go just unpack your bags! This lovely three bedroom home has hardwood flooring throughout and central air. Kitchen has granite tops too. Powder room on first floor and nice yard perfect for summer BBQ. Very Transit oriented and walking distance to shopping and local taverns and restaurants. This is a must see don't miss it.