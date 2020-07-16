Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking

2020 N Cleveland Available 08/01/20 2020 N Cleveland St, Philadelphia, PA 19121 - Beautiful remodeled single dwelling house in the Temple University district. 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home is on a quiet block and has ample space for parking. House includes an updated kitchen and private back patio. Hardwood floors throughout. Washer/Dryer and tons of storage space in the basement. Walk to campus, the Broad Street line and restaurants/shops.



Available August 1st, 2020



For more details about this property or for leasing/showing information please call 267.443.8362 or email moskow@plusrealtors.com.



(RLNE5000083)