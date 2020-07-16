All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:23 AM

2020 N Cleveland

2020 North Cleveland Street · No Longer Available
Philadelphia
North Central
Location

2020 North Cleveland Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
North Central

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
2020 N Cleveland Available 08/01/20 2020 N Cleveland St, Philadelphia, PA 19121 - Beautiful remodeled single dwelling house in the Temple University district. 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home is on a quiet block and has ample space for parking. House includes an updated kitchen and private back patio. Hardwood floors throughout. Washer/Dryer and tons of storage space in the basement. Walk to campus, the Broad Street line and restaurants/shops.

Available August 1st, 2020

For more details about this property or for leasing/showing information please call 267.443.8362 or email moskow@plusrealtors.com.

(RLNE5000083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 N Cleveland have any available units?
2020 N Cleveland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 N Cleveland have?
Some of 2020 N Cleveland's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 N Cleveland currently offering any rent specials?
2020 N Cleveland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 N Cleveland pet-friendly?
Yes, 2020 N Cleveland is pet friendly.
Does 2020 N Cleveland offer parking?
Yes, 2020 N Cleveland offers parking.
Does 2020 N Cleveland have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2020 N Cleveland offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 N Cleveland have a pool?
No, 2020 N Cleveland does not have a pool.
Does 2020 N Cleveland have accessible units?
No, 2020 N Cleveland does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 N Cleveland have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 N Cleveland does not have units with dishwashers.
