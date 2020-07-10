All apartments in Philadelphia
2016 S Hemberger St.

2016 South Hemberger Street · No Longer Available
Location

2016 South Hemberger Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
West Passyunk

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
2016 S Hemberger St. Available 08/01/20 Your New Home In Point Breeze - 3br/1.5ba with wood flooring, granite counter tops, steel appliances and & W&D - Are you looking for your new home in Point Breeze? This beautiful recently rehabbed home boasts 3 bedrooms, 1 and a half bathrooms, and a finished basement. The first floor features an open floor plan with hardwood floors running directly through the living room and into the kitchen. Kitchen has a spacious walk in pantry. Hardwood flooring through-out, powder room on first floor, large living room, dining room, with high ceilings, LED recessed lighting and eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and white shaker cabinets. Kitchen gives access to a rear, cement yard which is perfect for hosting company for a barbecue on those warm summer days or planting a simple city garden. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms along with a large bathroom that features custom tile work and a large tub-shower. The basement is fully finished and has plenty of room for storage. This home is move in condition and new throughout, walking distance to public transportation, Passyunk square, Newbold, center city, restaurants, super markets, etc.This home is a must see!!

(RLNE5166603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 S Hemberger St. have any available units?
2016 S Hemberger St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2016 S Hemberger St. have?
Some of 2016 S Hemberger St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2016 S Hemberger St. currently offering any rent specials?
2016 S Hemberger St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 S Hemberger St. pet-friendly?
No, 2016 S Hemberger St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2016 S Hemberger St. offer parking?
No, 2016 S Hemberger St. does not offer parking.
Does 2016 S Hemberger St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2016 S Hemberger St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 S Hemberger St. have a pool?
No, 2016 S Hemberger St. does not have a pool.
Does 2016 S Hemberger St. have accessible units?
No, 2016 S Hemberger St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 S Hemberger St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2016 S Hemberger St. does not have units with dishwashers.
