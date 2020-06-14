All apartments in Philadelphia
2012 W GIRARD AVENUE
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:24 PM

2012 W GIRARD AVENUE

2012 West Girard Avenue · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2012 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Francisville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* A fantastic 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms in a great location, just minutes from Fairmount Ave and all the shops and restaurants it has to offer! This unit features two floors of living space with hardwood floors throughout, central air/heat, and washer/dryer in unit. The kitchen is complete with a garbage disposal, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, electric stove/oven, modern cabinets, granite counter tops, glass tile back splash, and French doors that open to a Juliette balcony. Upstairs you will find the full bathroom with standing glass shower and sleek vanity, and two bedrooms, each with a closet and tall windows for natural sunlight.*Sorry, no pets*Photos of a similar unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 W GIRARD AVENUE have any available units?
2012 W GIRARD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2012 W GIRARD AVENUE have?
Some of 2012 W GIRARD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 W GIRARD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2012 W GIRARD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 W GIRARD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2012 W GIRARD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2012 W GIRARD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2012 W GIRARD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2012 W GIRARD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2012 W GIRARD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 W GIRARD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2012 W GIRARD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2012 W GIRARD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2012 W GIRARD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 W GIRARD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2012 W GIRARD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
