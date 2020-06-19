All apartments in Philadelphia
2010 E YORK STREET

2010 East York Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2010 East York Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
East Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Video Tour: https://youtu.be/H4uRBpAkYaEDue to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listingAvailable Early July:This apartment has nice clean finishes, sleek appliances, granite countertops, and much more! The kitchen/living space has tile and hardwood floors with the bedroom featuring wall to wall carpeting and a closet as well as built-in shelving offering plenty of storage/organization space. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located just a few blocks from the York-Dauphin MFL Septa station, you'll have quick access to Fishtown, Temple Area, Center City in just minutes! The Septa 3 and 39 buses are conveniently on the same block, and local favorites like Martha, Atlantis the Lost Bar and Franny Lou's Porch are all within walking distance.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Water is included in rent. Tenants responsible for all other utilities: electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 E YORK STREET have any available units?
2010 E YORK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2010 E YORK STREET have?
Some of 2010 E YORK STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2010 E YORK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2010 E YORK STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 E YORK STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2010 E YORK STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2010 E YORK STREET offer parking?
No, 2010 E YORK STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2010 E YORK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2010 E YORK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 E YORK STREET have a pool?
No, 2010 E YORK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2010 E YORK STREET have accessible units?
No, 2010 E YORK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 E YORK STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2010 E YORK STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
