2010 E YORK STREET

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Video Tour: https://youtu.be/H4uRBpAkYaEDue to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listingAvailable Early July:This apartment has nice clean finishes, sleek appliances, granite countertops, and much more! The kitchen/living space has tile and hardwood floors with the bedroom featuring wall to wall carpeting and a closet as well as built-in shelving offering plenty of storage/organization space. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located just a few blocks from the York-Dauphin MFL Septa station, you'll have quick access to Fishtown, Temple Area, Center City in just minutes! The Septa 3 and 39 buses are conveniently on the same block, and local favorites like Martha, Atlantis the Lost Bar and Franny Lou's Porch are all within walking distance.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Water is included in rent. Tenants responsible for all other utilities: electricity, cable/internet.