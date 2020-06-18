Amenities

Welcome to 2008 E Fletcher Street! Large 1400 sq ft Bi-Level! Unit A has an open floor plan with contemporary finishes throughout. Main level offers guest bedroom, spacious living room, ultra modern kitchen with quartz counter top, stainless steel appliances and sliding glass door to sizable rear yard. Lower level features two bedrooms, one of which is the master bedroom with full ceramic bath and huge shower. Excellent location! Convenient to Public Transportation, Soup Kitchen Cafe, Pizza Brain, Philadelphia Brewing Company, and much more.