2008 E FLETCHER STREET
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:42 PM

2008 E FLETCHER STREET

2008 East Fletcher Street · (215) 651-0702
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2008 East Fletcher Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
East Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1432 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Welcome to 2008 E Fletcher Street! Large 1400 sq ft Bi-Level! Unit A has an open floor plan with contemporary finishes throughout. Main level offers guest bedroom, spacious living room, ultra modern kitchen with quartz counter top, stainless steel appliances and sliding glass door to sizable rear yard. Lower level features two bedrooms, one of which is the master bedroom with full ceramic bath and huge shower. Excellent location! Convenient to Public Transportation, Soup Kitchen Cafe, Pizza Brain, Philadelphia Brewing Company, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 E FLETCHER STREET have any available units?
2008 E FLETCHER STREET has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 2008 E FLETCHER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2008 E FLETCHER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 E FLETCHER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2008 E FLETCHER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2008 E FLETCHER STREET offer parking?
No, 2008 E FLETCHER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2008 E FLETCHER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2008 E FLETCHER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 E FLETCHER STREET have a pool?
No, 2008 E FLETCHER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2008 E FLETCHER STREET have accessible units?
No, 2008 E FLETCHER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 E FLETCHER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2008 E FLETCHER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2008 E FLETCHER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2008 E FLETCHER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
