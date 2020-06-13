/
/
feasterville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:28 PM
154 Apartments for rent in Feasterville, PA📍
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Huntingdon Valley
8 Units Available
Meadowbrook
200 Meadowbrook Dr, Feasterville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,304
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1050 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Huntington Valley. Amenities include a community garden, a pool with poolside Wi-Fi, and sports courts. Spacious interiors feature in-unit laundry, custom accent walls and contemporary kitchens.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated May 15 at 06:30pm
3 Units Available
Hickory Hills Apartments
315 Steele Rd, Feasterville, PA
1 Bedroom
$875
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with wall-to-wall carpeting, extra storage areas, and high-speed Internet access. Community has a swimming pool, off-street parking, and professional on-site management.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated March 14 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Croftwood
400 E Street Rd, Feasterville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Croftwood Apartments is a great place to call home in desirable Feasterville, PA. Our community rests on beautifully landscaped grounds with a newly renovated swim center.
Results within 5 miles of Feasterville
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
5 Units Available
Hamilton Court East
3455 Street Rd, Hulmeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$999
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1038 sqft
A well-kept community within a short drive to the area's restaurants and dining. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tiled bathrooms. Resort-like pool and lots of green space provided.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
24 Units Available
Franklin Commons
1400 Cardinal Dr, Mechanicsville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1043 sqft
Versatile apartment homes nestled in Buck County's rolling hills, just over from Robert K. Shafer Middle School. Recently renovated units have ovens, dishwashers and laundry facilities. Game room, business center and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Somerton
1 Unit Available
Station Walk
13659 Philmont Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
Located in the Somerton area of the Northeast, and just a walk away from shopping and public transportation. Station walk is easily accessible to Interstate 95, the Roosevelt Boulevard, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Somerton
2 Units Available
Tomlinson Court Apartments
1760 Tomlinson Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
700 sqft
Walk around this private enclave of garden apartments, nestled in a residential neighborhood of single and twin homes.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:37am
7 Units Available
Tareyton Estates
100 Barclay Court, Langhorne, PA
Studio
$1,895
1282 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1100 sqft
The metropolitan tareyton estates apartments in Langhorne are nestled in a quiet residential community in the heart of the most sought after area of Bucks County, PA.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
4 Units Available
Dorchester
801 Willopenn Dr, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
880 sqft
Perfectly situated in Southampton, you will be proud to call our charming community home! Our community offers: • Pet-friendly • Swimming pool • Ample closet space • Assistance from a 24/7 live leasing agent • Furniture discount offers • Security
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 11 at 06:46pm
Parkwood
1 Unit Available
Liberty Crossings
3101 Woodhaven Rd W, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
870 sqft
Come see our spacious newly renovated apartments home, which are only rivaled by their great price. Our Property is conveniently located less than 5 minutes from interstate 95 and Franklin Mills Mall.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
2 Units Available
The Glen at Bucks
675 E Street Rd, Warminster Heights, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Shopping and dining is only minutes away from this property via East Street Road. Apartments have private balconies or patios and feature in-unit laundry. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
1 Unit Available
Orchard Square
1801 Old Lincoln Hwy, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
964 sqft
Orchard Square is a small, pet-friendly community complete with a courtyard, parking and 24-hour maintenance. Units offer ranges, refrigerators and carpets for your convenience and comfort.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated May 19 at 12:07pm
10 Units Available
Knightsbridge
2900 Knights Rd, Hulmeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1045 sqft
Great location in the heart of Bucks County, close to I-95 and Rte 1. Units feature new kitchen and bath, new cabinets, and washer and dryer. Community has free parking, on-site mailboxes and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated May 19 at 12:18pm
Somerton
1 Unit Available
Hampton Gardens Apartments
13451 Philmont Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$990
594 sqft
Apartments include air conditioning, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community offers controlled access, on-site laundry and package acceptance. Located just one block from the Somerton Train Station.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated May 19 at 12:11pm
Somerton
6 Units Available
Lion's Gate
10101 Northeast Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$965
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
800 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with central air and heat, spacious closets, and new windows. Close to Neshaminy Mall and Lorimer Park. Close to SEPTA rail stations for convenient transportation around Philadelphia.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
Bellevue Court
401 Bellevue Avenue, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
840 sqft
Welcome to Bellevue Court Apartments. MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING IN OUR SPACIOUS, Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments located in a quiet community. Convenient to major access roads and train station. Includes gas heat, hot water and cooking gas.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated May 19 at 12:15pm
Somerton
1 Unit Available
Forest Station
450 Byberry Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
713 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to highways, dining and shopping. Units feature air conditioning, ceiling fan and dishwasher. Community includes courtyard, storage facilities and 24 hour emergency maintenance.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Parkwood
1 Unit Available
12135 Academy Rd. Unit 60
12135 Academy Road, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
815 sqft
Bi-level Condominium - Parkwood - Lovely, 2 story unit.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
200 N SYCAMORE STREET
200 N Sycamore St, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
12 sqft
The Promenade at Sycamore. Luxury apartments above the exciting retail landscape of Sycamore Street in Historic Newtown! One month's rent security, first and last month's rent. Tenants pay electric and cable - water, sewer, and trash are included.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Huntingdon Valley
1 Unit Available
2433-35 HUNTINGDON PIKE
2433 Huntingdon Pike, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2235 sqft
Cute, quiet and quaint! This is a once in a lifetime rental opportunity! The last tenant lived here over 15 years and loved every day of being in this special home! 4 bedrooms 1 full bath and 1 half bath.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Somerton
1 Unit Available
10849 LOCKART ROAD
10849 Lockart Road, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
936 sqft
Completely renovated 2nd floor unit of the duplex with central air in most desirable neighborhood. Freshly painted 2-bedroom, 1 bath unit has a large open living and dining area with laminated floor throughout the whole space.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Bustleton
1 Unit Available
9921 BUSTLETON AVE #H2
9921 Bustleton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
834 sqft
"Pathway Condominium," building-"H," ground floor, two good size bedrooms, very clean and in good condition: laminate flooring throughout, refrigerator and gas heating and stove.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
North Torresdale
1 Unit Available
3333 Comly Road # 31
3333 Comly Road, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
2BR, 1.5 Bath Townhome in sought after Meadowbook Community. Features: Kitchen w/gas cooking, Granite Countertops, D/W, nice size dining area, main floor powder room. 2 big BRs w/Ceiling Fans, Master w/walk in lighted closet.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1311 BRISTOL ROAD
1311 Bristol Road, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Here is your opportunity to rent a 2 bedroom, 1 bath 2nd floor apartment WITH separate entrance to unit AND basement! Kitchen is newer with plenty of cabinets and sunlight! Spacious living room and dining area just off of the kitchen.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Feasterville rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,380.
Some of the colleges located in the Feasterville area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Princeton University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Feasterville from include Philadelphia, Norristown, Levittown, King of Prussia, and Trenton.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJPrinceton, NJ
Willow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJNarberth, PAAudubon, NJPerkasie, PARunnemede, NJAudubon, PAHaddon Heights, NJStratford, NJ