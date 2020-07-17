All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 6 2020 at 11:59 PM

1950 North 4th Street

1950 N 4th St · (267) 231-5148
Location

1950 N 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
West Kensington

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1750 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Very nice spacious 4 bedroom 3 story home, with hardwood floors and fresh paint. Newer kitchen & cabinets with ceramic back splash counter. Nice size private rear yard. Semi finished basement with washer and dryer hookups. 2nd fl has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, large hallway with additional washer & dryer hook up connections. 3rd fl has 2 bedrooms. Property is close to all public transportation , minutes from downtown Philadelphia.
Very nice spacious 4 bedroom 3 story home, with hardwood floors and fresh paint. Newer kitchen & cabinets with ceramic back splash counter. Nice size private rear yard. Semi finished basement with washer and dryer hookups. 2nd fl has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, large hallway with additional washer & dryer hook up connections. 3rd fl has 2 bedrooms. Property is close to all public transportation , minutes from downtown Philadelphia.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1950 North 4th Street have any available units?
1950 North 4th Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1950 North 4th Street have?
Some of 1950 North 4th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1950 North 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1950 North 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1950 North 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1950 North 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1950 North 4th Street offer parking?
No, 1950 North 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1950 North 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1950 North 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1950 North 4th Street have a pool?
No, 1950 North 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1950 North 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 1950 North 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1950 North 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1950 North 4th Street has units with dishwashers.
