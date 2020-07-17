All apartments in Philadelphia
1929 S Sartain St

1929 South Sartain Street · (267) 688-1449
Location

1929 South Sartain Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
East Passyunk Crossing

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1929 S Sartain St · Avail. Aug 1

$1,800

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1120 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
1929 S Sartain St Available 08/01/20 Modern 3 Bedroom Passyunk Square Home that was recently renovated! - Wow! Modern 3 Bedroom Passyunk Square Home that was recently renovated! Walk in and find a nice-sized living room/dining room combo with hardwood floors, coat closet and half bath. Modern kitchen with formica countertops, tile backsplash, a nice amount of cabinets and counter top space and stainless steel refrigerator and gas range. Nice-sized rear yard! Unfinished basement with Washer and Dryer. The second floor has 3 nice-sized bedrooms with closets and carpets. Modern 3-piece ceramic tile bathroom! Come see this! Lots of natural light! Radiator gas heat. Tenant pays gas, electric, cold water/sewer, and cable/internet. Available August 1, 2020! Cats and smalls dogs below 25 lbs. OK with a one time non-refundable pet fee. $55 application fee with two paystubs and ID. We run a credit, criminal and eviction check. Apply online at www.forresterpropertymgmt.com. 1st, last and security (3 months) due at lease signing. 1 year lease min. Please Contact Mike Giordano for showings

(RLNE5896806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1929 S Sartain St have any available units?
1929 S Sartain St has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1929 S Sartain St have?
Some of 1929 S Sartain St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1929 S Sartain St currently offering any rent specials?
1929 S Sartain St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1929 S Sartain St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1929 S Sartain St is pet friendly.
Does 1929 S Sartain St offer parking?
No, 1929 S Sartain St does not offer parking.
Does 1929 S Sartain St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1929 S Sartain St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1929 S Sartain St have a pool?
No, 1929 S Sartain St does not have a pool.
Does 1929 S Sartain St have accessible units?
No, 1929 S Sartain St does not have accessible units.
Does 1929 S Sartain St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1929 S Sartain St does not have units with dishwashers.
