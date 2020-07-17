Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

1929 S Sartain St Available 08/01/20 Modern 3 Bedroom Passyunk Square Home that was recently renovated! - Wow! Modern 3 Bedroom Passyunk Square Home that was recently renovated! Walk in and find a nice-sized living room/dining room combo with hardwood floors, coat closet and half bath. Modern kitchen with formica countertops, tile backsplash, a nice amount of cabinets and counter top space and stainless steel refrigerator and gas range. Nice-sized rear yard! Unfinished basement with Washer and Dryer. The second floor has 3 nice-sized bedrooms with closets and carpets. Modern 3-piece ceramic tile bathroom! Come see this! Lots of natural light! Radiator gas heat. Tenant pays gas, electric, cold water/sewer, and cable/internet. Available August 1, 2020! Cats and smalls dogs below 25 lbs. OK with a one time non-refundable pet fee. $55 application fee with two paystubs and ID. We run a credit, criminal and eviction check. Apply online at www.forresterpropertymgmt.com. 1st, last and security (3 months) due at lease signing. 1 year lease min. Please Contact Mike Giordano for showings



(RLNE5896806)