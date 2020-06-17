1924 S ALDEN STREET

Amenities

Welcome to this well maintained three bedroom 1.5 bathroom home located in the Kingsessing section of the City. This home features hardwood floors throughout, central air, stainless steel appliances, basement laundry with washer and dryer. It is within close proximity to public transportation, stores, shops, and restaurants. Minutes away from University. As you enter the home, you are greeted by the enclosed porch with half bath. You next enter into the large living room that runs into the dining area. You head over to the kitchen and really like the amount of cabinet space. You head into the basement and find a washer and dryer for convenience. You decide to head upstairs to see the bedrooms and truly like the amount of space each bedroom has. Lastly you check out the bathroom and that completes your tour. Housing Choice Vouchers are Welcome!!! Schedule to see now and submit an application today. Your home awaits you.