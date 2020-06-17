All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 5 2020 at 5:12 PM

1924 S ALDEN STREET

1924 South Alden Street · (215) 200-1089
Location

1924 South Alden Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Mount Moriah

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Welcome to this well maintained three bedroom 1.5 bathroom home located in the Kingsessing section of the City. This home features hardwood floors throughout, central air, stainless steel appliances, basement laundry with washer and dryer. It is within close proximity to public transportation, stores, shops, and restaurants. Minutes away from University. As you enter the home, you are greeted by the enclosed porch with half bath. You next enter into the large living room that runs into the dining area. You head over to the kitchen and really like the amount of cabinet space. You head into the basement and find a washer and dryer for convenience. You decide to head upstairs to see the bedrooms and truly like the amount of space each bedroom has. Lastly you check out the bathroom and that completes your tour. Housing Choice Vouchers are Welcome!!! Schedule to see now and submit an application today. Your home awaits you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1924 S ALDEN STREET have any available units?
1924 S ALDEN STREET has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1924 S ALDEN STREET have?
Some of 1924 S ALDEN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1924 S ALDEN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1924 S ALDEN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1924 S ALDEN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1924 S ALDEN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1924 S ALDEN STREET offer parking?
No, 1924 S ALDEN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1924 S ALDEN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1924 S ALDEN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1924 S ALDEN STREET have a pool?
No, 1924 S ALDEN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1924 S ALDEN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1924 S ALDEN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1924 S ALDEN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1924 S ALDEN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
