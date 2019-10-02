1900 JOHN F. KENNEDY BOULEVARD

Amenities

Welcome to Penn Center House. Rarely available rental in this renown building. This 2-bedroom, 1 bath has hardwood floors throughout, a huge living/dining room, master bedroom has a walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom has a large wall to wall closet. Kitchen has a new refrigerator, faucet and garbage disposal. The bath has a new sink, faucet, vanity and toilet. This fabulous location is within walking distance to Rittenhouse Square, museums, restaurants, shops, Suburban Station and buses. Easy access to major highways, hospitals and universities. Rent includes all utilities even Cable! Full service 24hr doorman, on-site management and maintenance, roof deck with panoramic views and a fitness center available for $125 per month. There is Parking available for two cars in the garage in the building for $120 per month each. Tenant must also be approved by the association.