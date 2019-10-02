All apartments in Philadelphia
1900 JOHN F. KENNEDY BOULEVARD
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:40 PM

1900 JOHN F. KENNEDY BOULEVARD

1900 John F Kennedy Boulevard · (215) 893-9920
Location

1900 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Logan Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 421 · Avail. now

$2,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
garage
Welcome to Penn Center House. Rarely available rental in this renown building. This 2-bedroom, 1 bath has hardwood floors throughout, a huge living/dining room, master bedroom has a walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom has a large wall to wall closet. Kitchen has a new refrigerator, faucet and garbage disposal. The bath has a new sink, faucet, vanity and toilet. This fabulous location is within walking distance to Rittenhouse Square, museums, restaurants, shops, Suburban Station and buses. Easy access to major highways, hospitals and universities. Rent includes all utilities even Cable! Full service 24hr doorman, on-site management and maintenance, roof deck with panoramic views and a fitness center available for $125 per month. There is Parking available for two cars in the garage in the building for $120 per month each. Tenant must also be approved by the association.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 JOHN F. KENNEDY BOULEVARD have any available units?
1900 JOHN F. KENNEDY BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 JOHN F. KENNEDY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1900 JOHN F. KENNEDY BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 JOHN F. KENNEDY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1900 JOHN F. KENNEDY BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 JOHN F. KENNEDY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1900 JOHN F. KENNEDY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1900 JOHN F. KENNEDY BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1900 JOHN F. KENNEDY BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 1900 JOHN F. KENNEDY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1900 JOHN F. KENNEDY BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 JOHN F. KENNEDY BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 1900 JOHN F. KENNEDY BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1900 JOHN F. KENNEDY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1900 JOHN F. KENNEDY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 JOHN F. KENNEDY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1900 JOHN F. KENNEDY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
