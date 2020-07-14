19 N 3RD STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!*This beautiful luxury 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of Old City is within walking distance to public transportation, hundreds of restaurants, bars, and retail. Located on the 3rd floor of a historic building, this unit exhibits exposed brick, recessed lighting, central air, tall windows that provide lots of natural light, and hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen features bright white cabinets, Arabesque lantern back splash tile, quartz counter top with a breakfast bar and designer lighting above, a garbage disposal, stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator, gas cooking stove/oven and microwave. The bathroom has a marble tile shower/tub with a natural wood stained floating vanity. Continuing towards the rear of the unit is the bedroom with more exposed brick, a large closet, washer/dryer and access to your own private balcony!!*Pets under 15 lbs permitted with owner permission*$500 non-refundable pet fee