19 N 3RD STREET

19 North 3rd Street · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19 North 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Old City

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!*This beautiful luxury 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of Old City is within walking distance to public transportation, hundreds of restaurants, bars, and retail. Located on the 3rd floor of a historic building, this unit exhibits exposed brick, recessed lighting, central air, tall windows that provide lots of natural light, and hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen features bright white cabinets, Arabesque lantern back splash tile, quartz counter top with a breakfast bar and designer lighting above, a garbage disposal, stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator, gas cooking stove/oven and microwave. The bathroom has a marble tile shower/tub with a natural wood stained floating vanity. Continuing towards the rear of the unit is the bedroom with more exposed brick, a large closet, washer/dryer and access to your own private balcony!!*Pets under 15 lbs permitted with owner permission*$500 non-refundable pet fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 N 3RD STREET have any available units?
19 N 3RD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 N 3RD STREET have?
Some of 19 N 3RD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 N 3RD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
19 N 3RD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 N 3RD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 N 3RD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 19 N 3RD STREET offer parking?
No, 19 N 3RD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 19 N 3RD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 N 3RD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 N 3RD STREET have a pool?
No, 19 N 3RD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 19 N 3RD STREET have accessible units?
No, 19 N 3RD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 19 N 3RD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 N 3RD STREET has units with dishwashers.
