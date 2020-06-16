Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning carpet

TERRIFIC 3 BEDROOM HOUSE W/ CA & WD! - Terrific 3 Bedroom house with CENTRAL AIR in the Newbold section of South Philly.



This property features exposed brick, fresh paint, wall to wall carpeting, washer & dryer, and rear patio.



Public transportation is easily accessible, there are a number of pubs and restaurants within walking distance, and big box stores less than a mile away.



Located at 1832 S. Mole Street, which is right around the corner from the South Philly Taproom.



Rent is $1,350 per month. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



Please note the property you are inquiring about and provide a phone number where you can be reached in your reply.



First month's rent, last month's rent and a 1-month security deposit are due prior to move-in. Application fee is $25 and can be sent for online processing upon request. Please include copies of pay stubs ... minimum requirements are a 580 credit score and 2.5 times the monthly rent in monthly income for the occupants.



