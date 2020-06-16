All apartments in Philadelphia
1832 S. Mole Street

1832 South Mole Street · (484) 470-6420
Location

1832 South Mole Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Newbold

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1832 S. Mole Street · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
TERRIFIC 3 BEDROOM HOUSE W/ CA & WD! - Terrific 3 Bedroom house with CENTRAL AIR in the Newbold section of South Philly.

This property features exposed brick, fresh paint, wall to wall carpeting, washer & dryer, and rear patio.

Public transportation is easily accessible, there are a number of pubs and restaurants within walking distance, and big box stores less than a mile away.

Located at 1832 S. Mole Street, which is right around the corner from the South Philly Taproom.

Rent is $1,350 per month. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Please note the property you are inquiring about and provide a phone number where you can be reached in your reply.

First month's rent, last month's rent and a 1-month security deposit are due prior to move-in. Application fee is $25 and can be sent for online processing upon request. Please include copies of pay stubs ... minimum requirements are a 580 credit score and 2.5 times the monthly rent in monthly income for the occupants.

(RLNE3534378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1832 S. Mole Street have any available units?
1832 S. Mole Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1832 S. Mole Street have?
Some of 1832 S. Mole Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1832 S. Mole Street currently offering any rent specials?
1832 S. Mole Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1832 S. Mole Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1832 S. Mole Street is pet friendly.
Does 1832 S. Mole Street offer parking?
No, 1832 S. Mole Street does not offer parking.
Does 1832 S. Mole Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1832 S. Mole Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1832 S. Mole Street have a pool?
No, 1832 S. Mole Street does not have a pool.
Does 1832 S. Mole Street have accessible units?
No, 1832 S. Mole Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1832 S. Mole Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1832 S. Mole Street does not have units with dishwashers.
