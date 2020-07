Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautiful single dwelling house in the Temple University district. 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home is on a quiet block with ample space for parking. Includes a washer and dryer inside the unit. Convenient tenant portal for communicating maintenance requests and paying/tracking rent payments. Immediate availability. For more details about this property or for leasing/showing information please call 215-778-4157.