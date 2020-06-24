1828 Green ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Philadelphia Furnished 1 Bed ~Pet Friendly - Property Id: 272393



1 month minimum - corporate apartment set up for people traveling to Philadelphia that need short term, furnished housing. Rent includes utilities and WIFI



Furnished (private, whole apartment) one bedroom condo in the heart of the art museum neighborhood! Unit has kitchen with custom tumbled marble counter top, dishwasher, and microwave. Features include bamboo hardwood floors throughout, french doors leading to bedroom, and shared deck off of living space. Lots of closet space! Washer/dryer in unit! Central air! Fairly easy neighborhood parking. Pull out sofa in living room. Pet friendly building.

