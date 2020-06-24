All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:12 PM

1828 Green ST

1828 Green Street · (215) 901-1220
Location

1828 Green Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Spring Garden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1900 · Avail. now

$1,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Philadelphia Furnished 1 Bed ~Pet Friendly - Property Id: 272393

1 month minimum - corporate apartment set up for people traveling to Philadelphia that need short term, furnished housing. Rent includes utilities and WIFI

Furnished (private, whole apartment) one bedroom condo in the heart of the art museum neighborhood! Unit has kitchen with custom tumbled marble counter top, dishwasher, and microwave. Features include bamboo hardwood floors throughout, french doors leading to bedroom, and shared deck off of living space. Lots of closet space! Washer/dryer in unit! Central air! Fairly easy neighborhood parking. Pull out sofa in living room. Pet friendly building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272393
Property Id 272393

(RLNE5908189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1828 Green ST have any available units?
1828 Green ST has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1828 Green ST have?
Some of 1828 Green ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1828 Green ST currently offering any rent specials?
1828 Green ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1828 Green ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1828 Green ST is pet friendly.
Does 1828 Green ST offer parking?
Yes, 1828 Green ST offers parking.
Does 1828 Green ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1828 Green ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1828 Green ST have a pool?
No, 1828 Green ST does not have a pool.
Does 1828 Green ST have accessible units?
No, 1828 Green ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1828 Green ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1828 Green ST has units with dishwashers.
