1822 PINE STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets guest suite clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard guest suite hot tub

Originally built circa 1845, this grand Rittenhouse townhome has held onto many of its original features, transporting you back in time to old Philadelphia. Enter the formal parlor and take in soaring ceilings with ornate, original molding throughout. This parlor is one of the most impressive private spaces to entertain in Philadelphia, complete with an elegant chandelier and a mantled marble fireplace. Continuing through the home, the parlor opens onto the dining room, which has stately French doors looking out over a brick courtyard and raised-bed garden. Next, the large, brand new kitchen has a convenient back entrance on Waverly Street. The first story also has a wide, sweeping staircase leading up to the first landing and master suite. With amenities like a walk-in closet, spa-like marble bathroom, and an adjoined private sitting room with sunny leaded glass windows, this master suite checks off all the boxes. Up the stairs to the next landing is the library, with another mantled fireplace, built-in artisan cabinetry, and room to lounge. Continuing on past several guest suites and an additional full completely renovatd kitchen, head up to the rooftop terrace and stand in awe at the jaw-dropping view of the Philadelphia skyline. Perfect for luxury urban living, this rare Rittenhouse home blends the beauty of the past with the conveniences of modern life. Two blocks from Rittenhouse Square Park, the home is located in the Greenfield catchment and just minutes from hundreds of the best restaurants, stores, and cultural attractions that Philadelphia offers.