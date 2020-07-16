All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

1822 PINE STREET

1822 Pine Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

1822 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

10 Bedrooms

Unit 10 Bed · Avail. now

$9,990

10 Bed · 6 Bath · 5925 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
guest suite
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
guest suite
hot tub
Originally built circa 1845, this grand Rittenhouse townhome has held onto many of its original features, transporting you back in time to old Philadelphia. Enter the formal parlor and take in soaring ceilings with ornate, original molding throughout. This parlor is one of the most impressive private spaces to entertain in Philadelphia, complete with an elegant chandelier and a mantled marble fireplace. Continuing through the home, the parlor opens onto the dining room, which has stately French doors looking out over a brick courtyard and raised-bed garden. Next, the large, brand new kitchen has a convenient back entrance on Waverly Street. The first story also has a wide, sweeping staircase leading up to the first landing and master suite. With amenities like a walk-in closet, spa-like marble bathroom, and an adjoined private sitting room with sunny leaded glass windows, this master suite checks off all the boxes. Up the stairs to the next landing is the library, with another mantled fireplace, built-in artisan cabinetry, and room to lounge. Continuing on past several guest suites and an additional full completely renovatd kitchen, head up to the rooftop terrace and stand in awe at the jaw-dropping view of the Philadelphia skyline. Perfect for luxury urban living, this rare Rittenhouse home blends the beauty of the past with the conveniences of modern life. Two blocks from Rittenhouse Square Park, the home is located in the Greenfield catchment and just minutes from hundreds of the best restaurants, stores, and cultural attractions that Philadelphia offers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1822 PINE STREET have any available units?
1822 PINE STREET has a unit available for $9,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1822 PINE STREET have?
Some of 1822 PINE STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1822 PINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1822 PINE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1822 PINE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1822 PINE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1822 PINE STREET offer parking?
No, 1822 PINE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1822 PINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1822 PINE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1822 PINE STREET have a pool?
No, 1822 PINE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1822 PINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1822 PINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1822 PINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1822 PINE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
