1820 FEDERAL STREET
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:34 PM

1820 FEDERAL STREET

1820 Federal Street · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1820 Federal Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Point Breeze

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
yoga
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Fantastic 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment right in the heart of Point Breeze within walking distance to the American Sardine Bar, OCF Coffee House, Tuck Barre & Yoga, On Point Bistro, Burgs Hideaway Lounge, Graduate Hospital, public transportation and more! This unit features top-of-the-line finishes that include central air ceiling fans, washer/dryer in the unit, dishwasher, new kitchen appliances, lots of natural light, and hardwood floors throughout! The bedrooms are spacious with a huge closet, and full bathroom with a beautiful combination of stone and tile.*Sorry, no pets*Security alarm fee $25/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 FEDERAL STREET have any available units?
1820 FEDERAL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1820 FEDERAL STREET have?
Some of 1820 FEDERAL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 FEDERAL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1820 FEDERAL STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 FEDERAL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1820 FEDERAL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1820 FEDERAL STREET offer parking?
No, 1820 FEDERAL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1820 FEDERAL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1820 FEDERAL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 FEDERAL STREET have a pool?
No, 1820 FEDERAL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1820 FEDERAL STREET have accessible units?
No, 1820 FEDERAL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 FEDERAL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1820 FEDERAL STREET has units with dishwashers.
