1820 FEDERAL STREET

Amenities
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Fantastic 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment right in the heart of Point Breeze within walking distance to the American Sardine Bar, OCF Coffee House, Tuck Barre & Yoga, On Point Bistro, Burgs Hideaway Lounge, Graduate Hospital, public transportation and more! This unit features top-of-the-line finishes that include central air ceiling fans, washer/dryer in the unit, dishwasher, new kitchen appliances, lots of natural light, and hardwood floors throughout! The bedrooms are spacious with a huge closet, and full bathroom with a beautiful combination of stone and tile.*Sorry, no pets*Security alarm fee $25/month