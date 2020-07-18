1813 North Gratz Street - 1

Amenities

Available and ready for move in!! Just 6 blocks away from Temple University. This amazing 5 bedroom & 2 bathroom home with 2 included parking spots (Can fit two Honda Accord sized cars or 1 Chevy Tahoe/ Honda CRV sized car). This huge home has spacious living and bedroom space with Central A/C, a large updated eat-in kitchen, Washer/dryer is located in the basement. Walking distance to Temple University, Temple Train station, public transportation (including the BSL), Cecil B Moore and Broad St shopping districts. Owner does not allow cats or dogs. Carpet is being professionally cleaned prior to move-in!