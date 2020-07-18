All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1813 North Gratz Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1813 North Gratz Street - 1
Last updated July 5 2020 at 9:49 AM

1813 North Gratz Street - 1

1813 North Gratz Street · (856) 446-3489
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
North Central
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1813 North Gratz Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
North Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1745 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available and ready for move in!! Just 6 blocks away from Temple University. This amazing 5 bedroom & 2 bathroom home with 2 included parking spots (Can fit two Honda Accord sized cars or 1 Chevy Tahoe/ Honda CRV sized car). This huge home has spacious living and bedroom space with Central A/C, a large updated eat-in kitchen, Washer/dryer is located in the basement. Walking distance to Temple University, Temple Train station, public transportation (including the BSL), Cecil B Moore and Broad St shopping districts. Owner does not allow cats or dogs. Carpet is being professionally cleaned prior to move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 North Gratz Street - 1 have any available units?
1813 North Gratz Street - 1 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1813 North Gratz Street - 1 have?
Some of 1813 North Gratz Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1813 North Gratz Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1813 North Gratz Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 North Gratz Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1813 North Gratz Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1813 North Gratz Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1813 North Gratz Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 1813 North Gratz Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1813 North Gratz Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 North Gratz Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1813 North Gratz Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1813 North Gratz Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1813 North Gratz Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 North Gratz Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1813 North Gratz Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1813 North Gratz Street - 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Forest Station
450 Byberry Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19116
777 South Broad
777 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
The Peyton
414 South 16th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19146
The Atlantic
1401 Spruce Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Hampton Gardens Apartments
13451 Philmont Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19116
The Hub at 31 Brewerytown
1410 North 31st Street
Philadelphia, PA 19121
The Flats at 31 Brewerytown
3018 W Thompson St
Philadelphia, PA 19121
Bromley House
6901 Old York Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19126

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity