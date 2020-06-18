1802 E HUNTINGDON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access

We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW:This stunning apartment is conveniently located right by the Huntingdon Station for the Market-Frankford Line, across from Temple University Hospital. Close proximity to tons of shops and dining along Lehigh and Frankford ave. This unit is in a building, which offers beautiful finishes, private outdoor space, and video surveillance in entryways for added peace of mind. Enter on the main level, and you~ll love the open concept space~ the kitchen is open to the living room and separated by a breakfast bar, making entertaining a breeze! The kitchen is stocked with stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, granite countertops, and pendant lighting over the bar. Hardwood floors stretch the length of the main level, including both bedrooms, which are bright and sunny with good closet space. The lower level has tile flooring, a full bathroom, storage space, and stacked washer and dryer plus a utility sink. The private patio is large enough to host a bbq, with plenty of room for furniture, and privacy fencing. Unit has a security system (for an additional monthly fee), recessed lighting, central A/C, and is professionally managed with 24-hour emergency maintenance available to tenants.About The Neighborhood:You~ll be walking distance to public transportation, with surrounding bus routes and the Huntington Station for the MFL, and close to local favorites like Urban Axes, Franny Lou~s Porch, Fiore Pizza, One Pound Cheese Steak, Temple University Hospital, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Cats are conditional on owner~s approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. No dogs. Tenants responsible for all utilities: water (water to remain in landlord name; tenant to reimburse monthly with rent payments), gas, electric, cable/internet and security system (if desired).