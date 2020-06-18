All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:11 PM

1802 E HUNTINGDON STREET

1802 East Huntingdon Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

1802 East Huntingdon Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
East Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW:This stunning apartment is conveniently located right by the Huntingdon Station for the Market-Frankford Line, across from Temple University Hospital. Close proximity to tons of shops and dining along Lehigh and Frankford ave. This unit is in a building, which offers beautiful finishes, private outdoor space, and video surveillance in entryways for added peace of mind. Enter on the main level, and you~ll love the open concept space~ the kitchen is open to the living room and separated by a breakfast bar, making entertaining a breeze! The kitchen is stocked with stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, granite countertops, and pendant lighting over the bar. Hardwood floors stretch the length of the main level, including both bedrooms, which are bright and sunny with good closet space. The lower level has tile flooring, a full bathroom, storage space, and stacked washer and dryer plus a utility sink. The private patio is large enough to host a bbq, with plenty of room for furniture, and privacy fencing. Unit has a security system (for an additional monthly fee), recessed lighting, central A/C, and is professionally managed with 24-hour emergency maintenance available to tenants.About The Neighborhood:You~ll be walking distance to public transportation, with surrounding bus routes and the Huntington Station for the MFL, and close to local favorites like Urban Axes, Franny Lou~s Porch, Fiore Pizza, One Pound Cheese Steak, Temple University Hospital, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Cats are conditional on owner~s approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. No dogs. Tenants responsible for all utilities: water (water to remain in landlord name; tenant to reimburse monthly with rent payments), gas, electric, cable/internet and security system (if desired).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 E HUNTINGDON STREET have any available units?
1802 E HUNTINGDON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1802 E HUNTINGDON STREET have?
Some of 1802 E HUNTINGDON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 E HUNTINGDON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1802 E HUNTINGDON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 E HUNTINGDON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1802 E HUNTINGDON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1802 E HUNTINGDON STREET offer parking?
No, 1802 E HUNTINGDON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1802 E HUNTINGDON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1802 E HUNTINGDON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 E HUNTINGDON STREET have a pool?
No, 1802 E HUNTINGDON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1802 E HUNTINGDON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1802 E HUNTINGDON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 E HUNTINGDON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1802 E HUNTINGDON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
