Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

1800 RIDGE AVENUE

1800 Ridge Avenue · (215) 583-7777
Location

1800 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Francisville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
Please watch the virtual tour on YouTube, or ask your agent to show you the virtual tour before scheduling a showing!! Welcome to 1800 Ridge, a beautifully renovated apartment building in popular Francisville. It's 3 blocks to Girard College, 5 blocks to the famous historic Eastern State Penitentiary, and 6 mins drive to the art museum. There are 13 units total and 1 commercial space in the building. Every little details are carefully designed to make sure you are living comfortably and safely in this building. Industrial looking steel stairs and steel protected wainscoting makes everything sturdy and charming. Security cameras throughout entire building, keypad locks and intercom to provide you convenience and safety, dumpsters on site to create a clean and fresh living space, basement storage room for each unit to make sure you are able to enjoy every inch of your living spaces. Each unit has hardwood floor throughout, dark wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, dishwasher, microwaves and laundry in the units. You also have a dedicated central air system. This building is carefully sound proofed between each unit to reduce the possible noise, so you can enjoy a quiet environment. LED lights throughout to make sure you don't need to change the lights, and it's energy efficient. Sprinklers are capped with flat covers, so there's no worries when you are moving large furniture. Available on 7/1. No pet allowed. Water is included, you will be only paying for electricity and cable. Call today to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 RIDGE AVENUE have any available units?
1800 RIDGE AVENUE has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 RIDGE AVENUE have?
Some of 1800 RIDGE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 RIDGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1800 RIDGE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 RIDGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1800 RIDGE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1800 RIDGE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1800 RIDGE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1800 RIDGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1800 RIDGE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 RIDGE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1800 RIDGE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1800 RIDGE AVENUE have accessible units?
Yes, 1800 RIDGE AVENUE has accessible units.
Does 1800 RIDGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 RIDGE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
