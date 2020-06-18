1800 RIDGE AVENUE

Amenities

Please watch the virtual tour on YouTube, or ask your agent to show you the virtual tour before scheduling a showing!! Welcome to 1800 Ridge, a beautifully renovated apartment building in popular Francisville. It's 3 blocks to Girard College, 5 blocks to the famous historic Eastern State Penitentiary, and 6 mins drive to the art museum. There are 13 units total and 1 commercial space in the building. Every little details are carefully designed to make sure you are living comfortably and safely in this building. Industrial looking steel stairs and steel protected wainscoting makes everything sturdy and charming. Security cameras throughout entire building, keypad locks and intercom to provide you convenience and safety, dumpsters on site to create a clean and fresh living space, basement storage room for each unit to make sure you are able to enjoy every inch of your living spaces. Each unit has hardwood floor throughout, dark wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, dishwasher, microwaves and laundry in the units. You also have a dedicated central air system. This building is carefully sound proofed between each unit to reduce the possible noise, so you can enjoy a quiet environment. LED lights throughout to make sure you don't need to change the lights, and it's energy efficient. Sprinklers are capped with flat covers, so there's no worries when you are moving large furniture. Available on 7/1. No pet allowed. Water is included, you will be only paying for electricity and cable. Call today to schedule a viewing.