Sunny 4 BR/1 Bath Bi-level Apartment in Germantown!

The Germantown neighborhood in Philadelphia is bursting with revolutionary history situated beside modern amenities and businesses. Residents enjoy a mix of historical and present-day living. Germantown is the ideal Philly neighborhood for you if you are interested in living in the city while remaining close to nature. SEPTA's Route 23 bus and the Germantown Regional Rail stop is near with service to Center City for plentiful transportation. Several laundromats within a mile radius- no laundry on-site.



Property Highlights:

- Ceiling Fans

- New Windows

- Great Location

- Cat-friendly

- Bath Tub

- Water Included

- Section 8 Approved

- 1,100 Sq Ft

- Street Parking

- Ample Closet Space



Available Now!



No Dogs Allowed



