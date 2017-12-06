All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 179 DUPONT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
179 DUPONT STREET
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:26 AM

179 DUPONT STREET

179 Dupont Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Manayunk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

179 Dupont Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127
Manayunk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1704 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listingAvailable Early August:This adorable Manayunk single-family home is bursting with charming details, bright natural light,~ and offers highly desirable features like outdoor space and plenty of privacy for roommates. This home has three floors of bright rooms, a convenient floor plan, a private patio out back with a deck overhead, 3 spacious bedrooms, plus a sun-soaked den for common space or an office! Enter into the charming vestibule/hallway, where handpainted tile flooring welcomes you into the space. The floorplan flows through the living room and formal dining room (each boast gorgeous hardwood flooring), and into the kitchen. You'll love cooking in this space! It's bright and sunny with sliding glass doors to your patio, and features tile flooring, rich wooden cabinetry, mosaic tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and black granite countertop. The second floor offers two bedrooms and full bathroom, which has hardwood floors and plenty of space to setup a vanity or makeup counter. Continue through one of this home's many beautiful glass-panel doors, up the tiled stairs to the third floor, where you'll find the den and access to your private deck. The third bedroom is also on this level, with two large windows that flood the space with natural light.About The Neighborhood:Located just a short walk from all that Manayunk's Main Street has to offer-- popular bars and eateries like U.S. Hotel, Han Dynasty, Franzone's, Lucky's Last Chance, Volo Coffeehouse, and the Manayunk Station for the regional rail. Enjoy year-round neighborhood events like the StrEAT Festival, Manayunk Arts Festival, Harvest Fest, Cocktail Week, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 179 DUPONT STREET have any available units?
179 DUPONT STREET has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 179 DUPONT STREET have?
Some of 179 DUPONT STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 179 DUPONT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
179 DUPONT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179 DUPONT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 179 DUPONT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 179 DUPONT STREET offer parking?
No, 179 DUPONT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 179 DUPONT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 179 DUPONT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 179 DUPONT STREET have a pool?
No, 179 DUPONT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 179 DUPONT STREET have accessible units?
No, 179 DUPONT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 179 DUPONT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 179 DUPONT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 179 DUPONT STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Madison Apartments
216 S 48th St
Philadelphia, PA 19139
The Avenue at East Falls
5450 Wissahickon Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Kardon/Atlantic Apartments
1801 N 10th St
Philadelphia, PA 19122
Ridge Court
7014 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
2130 Arch Street
2130 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Embassy Apartments
2100 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Ridgeview Apartments
6725 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Ridge Carlton Apartments
7373 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity