179 DUPONT STREET

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listingAvailable Early August:This adorable Manayunk single-family home is bursting with charming details, bright natural light,~ and offers highly desirable features like outdoor space and plenty of privacy for roommates. This home has three floors of bright rooms, a convenient floor plan, a private patio out back with a deck overhead, 3 spacious bedrooms, plus a sun-soaked den for common space or an office! Enter into the charming vestibule/hallway, where handpainted tile flooring welcomes you into the space. The floorplan flows through the living room and formal dining room (each boast gorgeous hardwood flooring), and into the kitchen. You'll love cooking in this space! It's bright and sunny with sliding glass doors to your patio, and features tile flooring, rich wooden cabinetry, mosaic tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and black granite countertop. The second floor offers two bedrooms and full bathroom, which has hardwood floors and plenty of space to setup a vanity or makeup counter. Continue through one of this home's many beautiful glass-panel doors, up the tiled stairs to the third floor, where you'll find the den and access to your private deck. The third bedroom is also on this level, with two large windows that flood the space with natural light.About The Neighborhood:Located just a short walk from all that Manayunk's Main Street has to offer-- popular bars and eateries like U.S. Hotel, Han Dynasty, Franzone's, Lucky's Last Chance, Volo Coffeehouse, and the Manayunk Station for the regional rail. Enjoy year-round neighborhood events like the StrEAT Festival, Manayunk Arts Festival, Harvest Fest, Cocktail Week, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.