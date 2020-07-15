All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1737 SOUTH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1737 SOUTH STREET
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

1737 SOUTH STREET

1737 South Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Rittenhouse Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1737 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Rittenhouse Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Located in the heart of Graduate Hospital and just south of Rittenhouse, this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment will not last long! Located on the third floor of a walk up, this unit features newly installed laminate hardwood flooring, central air, washer/dryer in unit, and a ROOF DECK! The living room has an open layout attached to the kitchen that includes lots of cabinets, a refrigerator and gas stove/oven. The bedrooms are spacious and offer closet space, as well as south facing windows that provide beautiful natural sunlight!*Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1737 SOUTH STREET have any available units?
1737 SOUTH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1737 SOUTH STREET have?
Some of 1737 SOUTH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1737 SOUTH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1737 SOUTH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1737 SOUTH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1737 SOUTH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1737 SOUTH STREET offer parking?
No, 1737 SOUTH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1737 SOUTH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1737 SOUTH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1737 SOUTH STREET have a pool?
No, 1737 SOUTH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1737 SOUTH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1737 SOUTH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1737 SOUTH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1737 SOUTH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liberty Crossings
3101 Woodhaven Rd W
Philadelphia, PA 19154
The Ludlow Apartments
1101 Ludlow St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Duval Arms
360 East Tulpehocken Street
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Apex Manayunk
4601 Flat Rock Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19127
Falls Village
2991 W School House Ln
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Station Walk
13659 Philmont Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19116
Marcon Wyoming
6055 North 10th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19141
Chestnut Hill Village Apartments
7715 Crittenden St
Philadelphia, PA 19118

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University