1737 SOUTH STREET

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Located in the heart of Graduate Hospital and just south of Rittenhouse, this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment will not last long! Located on the third floor of a walk up, this unit features newly installed laminate hardwood flooring, central air, washer/dryer in unit, and a ROOF DECK! The living room has an open layout attached to the kitchen that includes lots of cabinets, a refrigerator and gas stove/oven. The bedrooms are spacious and offer closet space, as well as south facing windows that provide beautiful natural sunlight!*Sorry, no pets