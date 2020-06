Amenities

in unit laundry range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* HUGE 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom bi-level apartment on South Street! The first floor features a bedroom, huge living room and a kitchen with a washer/dryer, refrigerator and gas stove/oven! The second floor features two additional bedrooms and the full bathroom. Located on the border between Rittenhouse and Graduate Hospital, this apartment is located near tons of restaurants, shops, and bars!*Sorry, no pets