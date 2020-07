Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated internet access

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Welcome to 1720 Moore Street, walk up to this beautiful apartment and discover an open living area with high ceilings. Continue to the updated kitchen featuring ample cabinet space and granite counter tops. Further you will find a spacious bedroom in addition with a beautiful hall bathroom. In the back you will find an amazing out door space. The owner provides internet access as well as a washer and dryer in the basement. At this location you are close to all Center City has to offer, major highways and great parks! Don't wait - see this great apartment today