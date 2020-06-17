1641 CHRISTIAN STREET

Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early July | $1950 for a 1 year lease or $1925 for a 2-year lease signed by 6/30.This gorgeous, well kept home in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood in Philadelphia features hardwood floors, central A/C, granite countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and in-unit washer and dryer, all in a wonderful location! Enjoy this sunny space, perfect for roommates, or anyone who wants some extra workspace. The second bedroom (pictured as an office) is spacious, with lots of storage space. The master bedroom is similar in size, but also features a master bathroom with a beautiful tiled shower and modern fixtures. The living room is an open-concept space, open to the kitchen that has a bar with seating for two. Call to schedule your showing before it's gone!About The Neighborhood:This location is ideal! You'll love living in the popular Graduate Hospital neighborhood of Philadelphia- one of the most bikable and walkable neighborhoods. Enjoy quick access to i-76 and the Schuylkill River Trail, as well as a long list of local favorites nearby like The Sidecar Bar & Grille, Honey~s Sit ~N Eat, American Sardine Bar, Fitzwater St Philly Bagels, Founding Father's Sports Bar and Grill, The Cambridge, Marian Anderson Park and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit due at lease signing. Other terms may be required by landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat). Water is included in rent. Tenants responsible for all other utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet.