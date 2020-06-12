1633 Cecil B Moore Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning microwave internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Cozy, all-hardwood floor, 5-Bedroom in the prime location of campus. Plenty of space to move & live freely in this location as most of the rooms are larger compared to most in the area. Safety is no concern since the police station is literally one block away. The bedrooms are well spread out, which allows each roommate to enjoy their own private space! This excellent combination of location & size makes this the perfect place to move in August 1st 2019! Move In August 1st 2019. Tenant pays gas,& electric

Cozy, all-hardwood floor, 5-Bedroom in the prime location of campus. Plenty of space to move & live freely in this location as most of the rooms are larger compared to most in the area. Safety is no concern since the police station is literally one block away. The bedrooms are well spread out, which allows each roommate to enjoy their own private space! This excellent combination of location & size makes this the perfect place to move in August 1st 2019! Move In August 1st 2019Tenant pays gas, water & electric