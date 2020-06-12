All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1633 Cecil B Moore Avenue

1633 Cecil B Moore Avenue · (215) 852-1482
Location

1633 Cecil B Moore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19121
North Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2688 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Cozy, all-hardwood floor, 5-Bedroom in the prime location of campus. Plenty of space to move & live freely in this location as most of the rooms are larger compared to most in the area. Safety is no concern since the police station is literally one block away. The bedrooms are well spread out, which allows each roommate to enjoy their own private space! This excellent combination of location & size makes this the perfect place to move in August 1st 2019! Move In August 1st 2019. Tenant pays gas,& electric
Cozy, all-hardwood floor, 5-Bedroom in the prime location of campus. Plenty of space to move & live freely in this location as most of the rooms are larger compared to most in the area. Safety is no concern since the police station is literally one block away. The bedrooms are well spread out, which allows each roommate to enjoy their own private space! This excellent combination of location & size makes this the perfect place to move in August 1st 2019! Move In August 1st 2019Tenant pays gas, water & electric

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1633 Cecil B Moore Avenue have any available units?
1633 Cecil B Moore Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1633 Cecil B Moore Avenue have?
Some of 1633 Cecil B Moore Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1633 Cecil B Moore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1633 Cecil B Moore Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1633 Cecil B Moore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1633 Cecil B Moore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1633 Cecil B Moore Avenue offer parking?
No, 1633 Cecil B Moore Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1633 Cecil B Moore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1633 Cecil B Moore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1633 Cecil B Moore Avenue have a pool?
No, 1633 Cecil B Moore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1633 Cecil B Moore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1633 Cecil B Moore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1633 Cecil B Moore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1633 Cecil B Moore Avenue has units with dishwashers.
