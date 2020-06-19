1629 GERMANTOWN AVE Unit 2

Amenities

Available 08/03/20 Located in the Fishtown neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as Frankford Ave and Front St Bars and Restaurants, Penn Treaty Park, and Concert and Entertainment venues along Delaware Avenue, The Piazza and 2nd St bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues, and more! 1629 Germantown Ave. is a 2 bed, 1 bath/2 bed, 1 bath duplex, centrally located, in walking distance of Northern Liberties and Fishtown, and TU. Each unit is also equipped with its own washer and dryer, and central HVAC system. Open-concept layout with living/dining area flex space with built in granite breakfast bar. This 2 bed 1 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-03. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.



