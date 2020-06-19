All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1629 GERMANTOWN AVE Unit 2

1629 Germantown Avenue · (267) 797-2175
Location

1629 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Old Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1400 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Available 08/03/20 Located in the Fishtown neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as Frankford Ave and Front St Bars and Restaurants, Penn Treaty Park, and Concert and Entertainment venues along Delaware Avenue, The Piazza and 2nd St bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues, and more! 1629 Germantown Ave. is a 2 bed, 1 bath/2 bed, 1 bath duplex, centrally located, in walking distance of Northern Liberties and Fishtown, and TU. Each unit is also equipped with its own washer and dryer, and central HVAC system. Open-concept layout with living/dining area flex space with built in granite breakfast bar. This 2 bed 1 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-03. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.

(RLNE5717111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1629 GERMANTOWN AVE Unit 2 have any available units?
1629 GERMANTOWN AVE Unit 2 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1629 GERMANTOWN AVE Unit 2 have?
Some of 1629 GERMANTOWN AVE Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1629 GERMANTOWN AVE Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1629 GERMANTOWN AVE Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1629 GERMANTOWN AVE Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1629 GERMANTOWN AVE Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1629 GERMANTOWN AVE Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 1629 GERMANTOWN AVE Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1629 GERMANTOWN AVE Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1629 GERMANTOWN AVE Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1629 GERMANTOWN AVE Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 1629 GERMANTOWN AVE Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1629 GERMANTOWN AVE Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 1629 GERMANTOWN AVE Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1629 GERMANTOWN AVE Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1629 GERMANTOWN AVE Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.
