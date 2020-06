Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Well-maintained 2 BR/1 Bath Apartment in North Philadelphia, close to Temple University!

Close to all Temple University attractions with easy access to public transportation. 3 Blocks to Susquehanna-Dauphin BSL stop with bus routes right outside. Tons of food and grocery store/market options. Rite Aid and 7-Eleven just a few blocks away for convenient shopping! Street parking.



Property Highlights:

- Hardwood Floors

- Central Air Conditioning

- Washer/Dryer In-unit

- Dishwasher

- Microwave

- True 2 Bedroom

- Electric Heat

- Water/Sewage Included

- Cats Allowed Case by Case

- 800 Sq Ft



Available Aug 1st!



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5688208)