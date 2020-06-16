1628 JACKSON ST 2F

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar bbq/grill

Centrally located South Philly Special - 3BR/1BA Spacious 2-Floor Apartment with Patio! - Amenities

- Corner Property

- Private Rear Patio

- Hardwood Flooring

- Gas Cooking

- Dishwasher

- Garbage Disposal

- Central Air

- Good Closet Space

- Washer/Dryer

- Full Dry Basement for Storage



Corner property, freshly painted, with entrance to the apartment on side of building. There is Central Air on both floors, in addition to a window unit in the kitchen, as well as a full, dry basement for storage with Washer/Dryer.



First floor offers an open floor plan with hardwood flooring and lots of room for entertaining. The L-shaped kitchen offers solid dark wood cabinetry, white ceramic tile flooring, white appliances including refrigerator, microwave, gas stove, dishwasher and garbage disposal, with granite counter tops, white subway tile backsplash and access to the rear yard for a BBQ or sitting area to relax and unwind.



The second floor houses a large open-room, which can be utilized as an office, den, work-out room, hobby room, playroom or whatever you desire. There are also two large bedrooms, with good closet space, each with a ceiling fan and windows, which bring in lots of natural light. The hall bath offers white subway tile throughout, dark wood vanity, tub and extra storage above the toilet area.



Situated in an excellent location in close proximity to Passyunk Avenue that has been " Rated one of the "Top 10 Foodie Streets in America", with incredible restaurants, pubs, shopping and more! The Broad Street Subway is close-by, with a 7 minute ride to Center City, and several Septa bus locations to get to just about anywhere else you might need to go.



Methodist Hospital is just a few blocks away, as are the Melrose Diner, a 24 hr Rite Aid and Walgreens, and several coffee shops. Snyder and Oregon Avenues, the Walt Whitman Bridge, I-95 and I-76 are just a few minutes away.



Managed by Center City South Real Estate Management. Looking for clean, responsible Tenants who will care for this property as their own. All Center City South Properties are SMOKE FREE.



Please call or text Dori @ 267-625-2250 with questions or to schedule a Showing.



- Tenant pays Electric, Gas & Water

- $50.00 per person non-refundable Application Fee

- First Month + 2 Security Deposits

- Refundable Pet Deposit $500/Dog $300/Cat



RentalsinPhilly.com/SellinginPhilly.com



(RLNE4302476)