Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

1628 JACKSON ST 2F

1628 Jackson Street · (215) 227-3333
Location

1628 Jackson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Newbold

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1628 JACKSON ST 2F · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
bbq/grill
Centrally located South Philly Special - 3BR/1BA Spacious 2-Floor Apartment with Patio! - Amenities
- Corner Property
- Private Rear Patio
- Hardwood Flooring
- Gas Cooking
- Dishwasher
- Garbage Disposal
- Central Air
- Good Closet Space
- Washer/Dryer
- Full Dry Basement for Storage

Corner property, freshly painted, with entrance to the apartment on side of building. There is Central Air on both floors, in addition to a window unit in the kitchen, as well as a full, dry basement for storage with Washer/Dryer.

First floor offers an open floor plan with hardwood flooring and lots of room for entertaining. The L-shaped kitchen offers solid dark wood cabinetry, white ceramic tile flooring, white appliances including refrigerator, microwave, gas stove, dishwasher and garbage disposal, with granite counter tops, white subway tile backsplash and access to the rear yard for a BBQ or sitting area to relax and unwind.

The second floor houses a large open-room, which can be utilized as an office, den, work-out room, hobby room, playroom or whatever you desire. There are also two large bedrooms, with good closet space, each with a ceiling fan and windows, which bring in lots of natural light. The hall bath offers white subway tile throughout, dark wood vanity, tub and extra storage above the toilet area.

Situated in an excellent location in close proximity to Passyunk Avenue that has been " Rated one of the "Top 10 Foodie Streets in America", with incredible restaurants, pubs, shopping and more! The Broad Street Subway is close-by, with a 7 minute ride to Center City, and several Septa bus locations to get to just about anywhere else you might need to go.

Methodist Hospital is just a few blocks away, as are the Melrose Diner, a 24 hr Rite Aid and Walgreens, and several coffee shops. Snyder and Oregon Avenues, the Walt Whitman Bridge, I-95 and I-76 are just a few minutes away.

Managed by Center City South Real Estate Management. Looking for clean, responsible Tenants who will care for this property as their own. All Center City South Properties are SMOKE FREE.

Please call or text Dori @ 267-625-2250 with questions or to schedule a Showing.

- Tenant pays Electric, Gas & Water
- $50.00 per person non-refundable Application Fee
- First Month + 2 Security Deposits
- Refundable Pet Deposit $500/Dog $300/Cat

RentalsinPhilly.com/SellinginPhilly.com

(RLNE4302476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

