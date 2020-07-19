All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1603 W Diamond St 1b

1603 West Diamond Street · No Longer Available
Location

1603 West Diamond Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Stanton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
new construction
Unit 1b Available 08/02/20 All included 2 bedroom apartment Temple U Campus - Property Id: 213292

Due to COVID-19, we now offer a %50 discount on the security deposit and video showings, Contact for details.

Temple university off-campus housing
please come check out this brand new construction unit
features:
Wifi included
amazing kitchen
brand new appliances including dishwasher and microwave all stainless steel
awesome layout
spacious bedrooms
large living room
full bath (with tub)
security system
central air and heat
security cameras
intercom system
laundry facility
call or text
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213292
Property Id 213292

(RLNE5915869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 W Diamond St 1b have any available units?
1603 W Diamond St 1b doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1603 W Diamond St 1b have?
Some of 1603 W Diamond St 1b's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 W Diamond St 1b currently offering any rent specials?
1603 W Diamond St 1b is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 W Diamond St 1b pet-friendly?
Yes, 1603 W Diamond St 1b is pet friendly.
Does 1603 W Diamond St 1b offer parking?
No, 1603 W Diamond St 1b does not offer parking.
Does 1603 W Diamond St 1b have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1603 W Diamond St 1b offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 W Diamond St 1b have a pool?
No, 1603 W Diamond St 1b does not have a pool.
Does 1603 W Diamond St 1b have accessible units?
No, 1603 W Diamond St 1b does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 W Diamond St 1b have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1603 W Diamond St 1b has units with dishwashers.
