1601 SPRING GARDEN STREET

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:This unit in the Colonnade has just been updated with new appliances, and new plush wall-to-wall carpeting throughout. This is a cozy and convenient layout, offering a spacious living room, galley style kitchen, lots of storage space, and a sunny bedroom on the opposite end. Commuting is easy-- not only for community college students-- but to anywhere in the city with the Spring Garden Station for the Market-Frankford line just two blocks away, and lots of surrounding bus routes. Building amenities include a doorman, secure entry, storage locker, gym, bike storage and a beautiful atrium. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located in the Spring Garden/Fairmount area of Philadelphia. Walkable to neighborhood favorites like City View Pizza and Grill, St. Stephen's Green, Coffee House, Golden Chopsticks, Dim Sum and Noodle, McCrossen's Tavern, Umai Umai, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). The building does not permit pets over 25lbs and there is an additional $300 pet fee charged by the building. Tenants responsible for all utilities: $25 flat water fee, electricity, cable/internet,$150 non-refundable move-in fee, and $100 refundable elevator fee issued by building.