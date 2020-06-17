All apartments in Philadelphia
1601 SPRING GARDEN STREET
1601 SPRING GARDEN STREET

1601 Spring Garden Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

1601 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Spring Garden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 501 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
elevator
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:This unit in the Colonnade has just been updated with new appliances, and new plush wall-to-wall carpeting throughout. This is a cozy and convenient layout, offering a spacious living room, galley style kitchen, lots of storage space, and a sunny bedroom on the opposite end. Commuting is easy-- not only for community college students-- but to anywhere in the city with the Spring Garden Station for the Market-Frankford line just two blocks away, and lots of surrounding bus routes. Building amenities include a doorman, secure entry, storage locker, gym, bike storage and a beautiful atrium. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located in the Spring Garden/Fairmount area of Philadelphia. Walkable to neighborhood favorites like City View Pizza and Grill, St. Stephen's Green, Coffee House, Golden Chopsticks, Dim Sum and Noodle, McCrossen's Tavern, Umai Umai, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). The building does not permit pets over 25lbs and there is an additional $300 pet fee charged by the building. Tenants responsible for all utilities: $25 flat water fee, electricity, cable/internet,$150 non-refundable move-in fee, and $100 refundable elevator fee issued by building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 SPRING GARDEN STREET have any available units?
1601 SPRING GARDEN STREET has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 SPRING GARDEN STREET have?
Some of 1601 SPRING GARDEN STREET's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 SPRING GARDEN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1601 SPRING GARDEN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 SPRING GARDEN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 SPRING GARDEN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1601 SPRING GARDEN STREET offer parking?
No, 1601 SPRING GARDEN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1601 SPRING GARDEN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 SPRING GARDEN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 SPRING GARDEN STREET have a pool?
No, 1601 SPRING GARDEN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1601 SPRING GARDEN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1601 SPRING GARDEN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 SPRING GARDEN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 SPRING GARDEN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
