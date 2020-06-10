1600 WALNUT STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities gym bike storage

$500 security deposit for a limited time!!! 1600 Walnut is surrounded by the performing arts and numerous other cultural venues. One of the best values in Center City. Secure entry, Gym, Bike room! Bright and sunny units with hardwood floors, large windows, marble baths and open layouts with great closet space. Known for its popular restaurants and nightlife spots, Just steps away from some of Philadelphia's best culinary experiences~ Midtown Philadelphia is a fun and exciting place to live. Pictures are of a similar unit.