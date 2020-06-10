All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 21 2020 at 12:56 AM

1600 WALNUT STREET

1600 Walnut Street · (267) 463-2428
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1600 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 605 · Avail. now

$1,637

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
bike storage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
bike storage
$500 security deposit for a limited time!!! 1600 Walnut is surrounded by the performing arts and numerous other cultural venues. One of the best values in Center City. Secure entry, Gym, Bike room! Bright and sunny units with hardwood floors, large windows, marble baths and open layouts with great closet space. Known for its popular restaurants and nightlife spots, Just steps away from some of Philadelphia's best culinary experiences~ Midtown Philadelphia is a fun and exciting place to live. Pictures are of a similar unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 WALNUT STREET have any available units?
1600 WALNUT STREET has a unit available for $1,637 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 WALNUT STREET have?
Some of 1600 WALNUT STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 WALNUT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1600 WALNUT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 WALNUT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1600 WALNUT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1600 WALNUT STREET offer parking?
No, 1600 WALNUT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1600 WALNUT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 WALNUT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 WALNUT STREET have a pool?
No, 1600 WALNUT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1600 WALNUT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1600 WALNUT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 WALNUT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 WALNUT STREET has units with dishwashers.
