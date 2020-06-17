All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1600 ARCH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1600 ARCH STREET
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:12 PM

1600 ARCH STREET

1600 Arch Street · (610) 644-3195
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1600 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 704 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
valet service
Welcome to The Phoenix. Historic charm meets distinguished city living in this premier residential condominium building located at the base of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in the heart of Logan Square, directly across from Love Park and just steps away from the central business district, Dilworth Park and a number of museums. Inside this National Historic Landmark, great care was taken to preserve the historic details of craftsmanship of the original construction while providing modern luxurious upgrades that elevate the standards of city living. Recessed lighting highlights the 10-foot ceilings in this 7th floor unit that make this condo unique from others throughout the city and instantly opens up the space along with the oversized windows. The large kitchen presents all the conveniences you need including Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances, electric cooking, generous cabinet storage accentuated by overhead uplighting, a dishwasher, a garbage disposal and ceramic tile flooring. Neutral carpeting and paint decor throughout the unit guide you to the spacious bedroom, large enough for a king-size bed, and large bathroom that includes a shower/tub combo and Corian countertops. Adding to the elevated standard of living, you will find a convenient, full-size stacked washer and dryer in this condo so you never have to carry your laundry to a communal laundry center. This unit is in excellent condition with individually controlled central air and electric heat. When you are a resident at The Phoenix you will quickly become accustomed to all the amenities that afford luxury living. For stunning city views, step outside onto the breathtaking 20th floor rooftop terrace where you can gather with friends or family for a glass of wine or grill under the stars. Building amenities include Professional 24-Hour Concierge Services, a 24-Hour Doorman and Valet Parking Services, Valet Dry Cleaning Services, State-of-the-Art Weight Room & Fitness Center featuring personal training, recently remodeled Phoenix Club Room, Private Conference Room and Dining Facilities, Receiving Room for Mail and Parcel Deliveries, Private Storage Lockers and Starbucks located in the building. Located on the first floor, you will also find a full-service restaurant and bar, bank, and clothing boutique. The Phoenix offers on-site 24/7 atrium access to the Suburban Station Regional Rail Concourse and easy access to I-76, I-95 and I-676 regional roadways. Last but not least, The Phoenix is walking distance to Reading Terminal market where you can browse the endless merchants at one of the largest and oldest public markets in America. Are you ready to come see this luxurious city residence and lifestyle that can be yours?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None: paid.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 ARCH STREET have any available units?
1600 ARCH STREET has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 ARCH STREET have?
Some of 1600 ARCH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 ARCH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1600 ARCH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 ARCH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1600 ARCH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1600 ARCH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1600 ARCH STREET does offer parking.
Does 1600 ARCH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 ARCH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 ARCH STREET have a pool?
No, 1600 ARCH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1600 ARCH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1600 ARCH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 ARCH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 ARCH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1600 ARCH STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

717-729 Spruce Street
717 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Goldtex
315 N 12th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Ridge
7949 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Frankford Lofts
1045 E. Frankford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19125
Workforce Homes 3 Temple
4006 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Donna Court Apartments
631 Dupont St
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes
2200 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Scotts Mills
3510 Scotts Lane
Philadelphia, PA 19129

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity