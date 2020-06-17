1600 ARCH STREET

Amenities

Welcome to The Phoenix. Historic charm meets distinguished city living in this premier residential condominium building located at the base of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in the heart of Logan Square, directly across from Love Park and just steps away from the central business district, Dilworth Park and a number of museums. Inside this National Historic Landmark, great care was taken to preserve the historic details of craftsmanship of the original construction while providing modern luxurious upgrades that elevate the standards of city living. Recessed lighting highlights the 10-foot ceilings in this 7th floor unit that make this condo unique from others throughout the city and instantly opens up the space along with the oversized windows. The large kitchen presents all the conveniences you need including Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances, electric cooking, generous cabinet storage accentuated by overhead uplighting, a dishwasher, a garbage disposal and ceramic tile flooring. Neutral carpeting and paint decor throughout the unit guide you to the spacious bedroom, large enough for a king-size bed, and large bathroom that includes a shower/tub combo and Corian countertops. Adding to the elevated standard of living, you will find a convenient, full-size stacked washer and dryer in this condo so you never have to carry your laundry to a communal laundry center. This unit is in excellent condition with individually controlled central air and electric heat. When you are a resident at The Phoenix you will quickly become accustomed to all the amenities that afford luxury living. For stunning city views, step outside onto the breathtaking 20th floor rooftop terrace where you can gather with friends or family for a glass of wine or grill under the stars. Building amenities include Professional 24-Hour Concierge Services, a 24-Hour Doorman and Valet Parking Services, Valet Dry Cleaning Services, State-of-the-Art Weight Room & Fitness Center featuring personal training, recently remodeled Phoenix Club Room, Private Conference Room and Dining Facilities, Receiving Room for Mail and Parcel Deliveries, Private Storage Lockers and Starbucks located in the building. Located on the first floor, you will also find a full-service restaurant and bar, bank, and clothing boutique. The Phoenix offers on-site 24/7 atrium access to the Suburban Station Regional Rail Concourse and easy access to I-76, I-95 and I-676 regional roadways. Last but not least, The Phoenix is walking distance to Reading Terminal market where you can browse the endless merchants at one of the largest and oldest public markets in America. Are you ready to come see this luxurious city residence and lifestyle that can be yours?