Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1540 North Alden Street

1540 North Alden Street · (215) 383-1439
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1540 North Alden Street, Philadelphia, PA 19131
Carroll Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1540 North Alden Street · Avail. now

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1326 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Incredible 3bd/1ba Caroll Park Home Available NOW! - Located in the Carroll Park section of Philadelphia, at 1540 N. Alden St., we have an incredible option for you to consider! This amazing home features three bedrooms, one bathroom, a front porch, and a backyard! The first floor features a generously sized living room, dining room, and kitchen. The kitchen comes equipped with tile flooring, a stove, refrigerator, and ample cabinet/counter room. The bedrooms are open and bright, with tons of storage room. Plenty of windows that allow for natural sunlight through out. The bathroom is sleek and modern.

TCS MGT has 3D walkthroughs and/or videos of all of our listings, please email angela@tcsmgt.com if you can not locate it within the listing, thank you and be safe** First, last, and security to move in**Application for featured rentals can be found here: https://www.tcsmgt.com/featured-rentals/All moving funds must be certified.Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours***

(RLNE5814948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1540 North Alden Street have any available units?
1540 North Alden Street has a unit available for $1,160 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 1540 North Alden Street currently offering any rent specials?
1540 North Alden Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1540 North Alden Street pet-friendly?
No, 1540 North Alden Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1540 North Alden Street offer parking?
No, 1540 North Alden Street does not offer parking.
Does 1540 North Alden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1540 North Alden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1540 North Alden Street have a pool?
No, 1540 North Alden Street does not have a pool.
Does 1540 North Alden Street have accessible units?
No, 1540 North Alden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1540 North Alden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1540 North Alden Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1540 North Alden Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1540 North Alden Street does not have units with air conditioning.
