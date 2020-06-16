154 DUPONT STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Check out the video tour: https://youtu.be/k-Vqybk9Pa0 Don't miss this AMAZING 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom full rehab in the Heart of Manayunk. Not a detail was missed in this home. Enter into the large and spacious living room with all new wood floors, and recessed lighting. The GIANT eat-in kitchen features lots of granite counter space and ample storage in the new cabinets. All top of the line stainless steal appliances and pantry finish this gorgeous kitchen. There is also a 1/2 bath off the kitchen. Exit off the kitchen and you'll find a gorgeous view of the HUGE fully fenced in backyard. On the second floor, you will find 2 large bedrooms, each with a HUGE double door closet or walk in, lit from the interior, ceiling fan, personal lock and key, and hard wood floors. There is a full bath on this floor along with a laundry room and a linen closet. The 3rd floor features 2 equally sized bedrooms with all of the features of the 2nd floor bedrooms, also with it's own full bath and linen closet. This home is not your typical rental. The home is a FULL rehab and features all Energy Star appliances, full insulation, new plumbing, Central Air, new roof, new windows; nothing was overlooked. Just seconds from Main St, the train station AND there is a free parking lot around the corner! First month's rent and one month security due to move in. Sorry, no pets.