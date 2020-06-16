All apartments in Philadelphia
154 DUPONT STREET

154 Dupont Street · (551) 404-5204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

154 Dupont Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127
Manayunk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Check out the video tour: https://youtu.be/k-Vqybk9Pa0 Don't miss this AMAZING 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom full rehab in the Heart of Manayunk. Not a detail was missed in this home. Enter into the large and spacious living room with all new wood floors, and recessed lighting. The GIANT eat-in kitchen features lots of granite counter space and ample storage in the new cabinets. All top of the line stainless steal appliances and pantry finish this gorgeous kitchen. There is also a 1/2 bath off the kitchen. Exit off the kitchen and you'll find a gorgeous view of the HUGE fully fenced in backyard. On the second floor, you will find 2 large bedrooms, each with a HUGE double door closet or walk in, lit from the interior, ceiling fan, personal lock and key, and hard wood floors. There is a full bath on this floor along with a laundry room and a linen closet. The 3rd floor features 2 equally sized bedrooms with all of the features of the 2nd floor bedrooms, also with it's own full bath and linen closet. This home is not your typical rental. The home is a FULL rehab and features all Energy Star appliances, full insulation, new plumbing, Central Air, new roof, new windows; nothing was overlooked. Just seconds from Main St, the train station AND there is a free parking lot around the corner! First month's rent and one month security due to move in. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 DUPONT STREET have any available units?
154 DUPONT STREET has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 154 DUPONT STREET have?
Some of 154 DUPONT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 DUPONT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
154 DUPONT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 DUPONT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 154 DUPONT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 154 DUPONT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 154 DUPONT STREET does offer parking.
Does 154 DUPONT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 154 DUPONT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 DUPONT STREET have a pool?
No, 154 DUPONT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 154 DUPONT STREET have accessible units?
No, 154 DUPONT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 154 DUPONT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 154 DUPONT STREET has units with dishwashers.
