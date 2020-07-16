1533 N MASCHER STREET

Amenities

Motivated Seller ! Sellers have to relocate ! They are leaving their city dream home and it's yours to gain! Beautiful 3 bedroom house with a full finished basement in prime old Kensington location with 8 years remaining on the tax abatement! Don't miss your opportunity to live in the most desirable location in the city right now! Blocks away from the Market Frankford Line and all the hot spots. Walking distance to Steven Star's Frankford Hall, Suraya, La Colombe, City Fitness, Lazer Wolf, and Pizzeria Beddia to name a few. This home will wow you from the front door right up to the roof deck. Walk into a light-filled open floor plan complete with your chef's kitchen, living room, dining area and access to your rear yard. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms, a laundry room, and a large modern bathroom. The next level is your master suite! Complete with lots of closet space and your private master bathroom. Then we are on to the roof deck overlooking the city! This is truly an amazing space not to be missed. Enjoy your rooftop views while relaxing the night away. As if this all isn't enough you have a full finished basement and designated PARKING! Location! Location! Location! AND PARKING!VIRTUAL AND FACE TIME TOURS AVAILABLE! We don't want you to miss out or feel awkward asking for a visit.