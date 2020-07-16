All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:41 PM

1533 N MASCHER STREET

1533 North Mascher Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

1533 North Mascher Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Old Kensington

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2170 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Motivated Seller ! Sellers have to relocate ! They are leaving their city dream home and it's yours to gain! Beautiful 3 bedroom house with a full finished basement in prime old Kensington location with 8 years remaining on the tax abatement! Don't miss your opportunity to live in the most desirable location in the city right now! Blocks away from the Market Frankford Line and all the hot spots. Walking distance to Steven Star's Frankford Hall, Suraya, La Colombe, City Fitness, Lazer Wolf, and Pizzeria Beddia to name a few. This home will wow you from the front door right up to the roof deck. Walk into a light-filled open floor plan complete with your chef's kitchen, living room, dining area and access to your rear yard. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms, a laundry room, and a large modern bathroom. The next level is your master suite! Complete with lots of closet space and your private master bathroom. Then we are on to the roof deck overlooking the city! This is truly an amazing space not to be missed. Enjoy your rooftop views while relaxing the night away. As if this all isn't enough you have a full finished basement and designated PARKING! Location! Location! Location! AND PARKING!VIRTUAL AND FACE TIME TOURS AVAILABLE! We don't want you to miss out or feel awkward asking for a visit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1533 N MASCHER STREET have any available units?
1533 N MASCHER STREET has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1533 N MASCHER STREET have?
Some of 1533 N MASCHER STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1533 N MASCHER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1533 N MASCHER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1533 N MASCHER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1533 N MASCHER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1533 N MASCHER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1533 N MASCHER STREET offers parking.
Does 1533 N MASCHER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1533 N MASCHER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1533 N MASCHER STREET have a pool?
No, 1533 N MASCHER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1533 N MASCHER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1533 N MASCHER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1533 N MASCHER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1533 N MASCHER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
