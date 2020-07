Amenities

Newly renovated 3 bedroom home located in the Carrol Park neighborhood, in Philadelphia. The first level features a bright open concept design that flows into a beautifully designed kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. There are 3 ample size bedrooms on the 2nd level and 1 bathroom. The area is very walkable and most errands can be accomplished on foot with the convenience of nearby shops. Transit is great, with many nearby public transportation options and easy access to University City and Center City. Welcome to your new home! Schedule a tour today.

No Dogs Allowed



