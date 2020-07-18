1519 S NEWKIRK STREET

Amenities

We are scheduling both in-person and virtual tours for this listing. When scheduling, please let us know which your preference is. If you prefer to see the property in person, please fill out the COVID-19 Health and Safety Acknowledgment form, which can be found~here.Available NOW:Welcome to 1519 S Newkirk St! This beautiful updated home is in the Grays Ferry area of the city. Features include hardwood floors, central a/c, in-unit laundry, and much more! Enter into the spacious living room which flows back into the kitchen area. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and nice counter and cabinet space. There is also a half bath on this level- perfect for guests. Your washer and dryer are located in the basement, which also has an ample amount of storage. Upstairs, you'll find the 2 nicely sized bedrooms as well as the 2 bathrooms with modern fixtures. Schedule your showing today!*Current staging furniture could remain for $50/ mo for lease duration.About The Neighborhood:Located in the Grays Ferry neighborhood of Philadelphia. Right near local favorites such as Dean's Bar, Sam's Cafe, 1201 Bar, American Sardine Bar, Uncle Tomy's, Twin Dragon, Wing King, La Mula Terca, Old Original Nick's Roast Beef, The Tasty Toast, Good Morning Breakfast, 22nd St. Cafe, Burg's Hideaway, Blackseed Cafe, On Point Bistro, and more! Nearby Wharton Park, Lanier Park, as well as others.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.