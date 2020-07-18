All apartments in Philadelphia
1519 S NEWKIRK STREET

1519 South Newkirk Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

1519 South Newkirk Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Grays Ferry

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1027 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
We are scheduling both in-person and virtual tours for this listing. When scheduling, please let us know which your preference is. If you prefer to see the property in person, please fill out the COVID-19 Health and Safety Acknowledgment form, which can be found~here.Available NOW:Welcome to 1519 S Newkirk St! This beautiful updated home is in the Grays Ferry area of the city. Features include hardwood floors, central a/c, in-unit laundry, and much more! Enter into the spacious living room which flows back into the kitchen area. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and nice counter and cabinet space. There is also a half bath on this level- perfect for guests. Your washer and dryer are located in the basement, which also has an ample amount of storage. Upstairs, you'll find the 2 nicely sized bedrooms as well as the 2 bathrooms with modern fixtures. Schedule your showing today!*Current staging furniture could remain for $50/ mo for lease duration.About The Neighborhood:Located in the Grays Ferry neighborhood of Philadelphia. Right near local favorites such as Dean's Bar, Sam's Cafe, 1201 Bar, American Sardine Bar, Uncle Tomy's, Twin Dragon, Wing King, La Mula Terca, Old Original Nick's Roast Beef, The Tasty Toast, Good Morning Breakfast, 22nd St. Cafe, Burg's Hideaway, Blackseed Cafe, On Point Bistro, and more! Nearby Wharton Park, Lanier Park, as well as others.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 S NEWKIRK STREET have any available units?
1519 S NEWKIRK STREET has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1519 S NEWKIRK STREET have?
Some of 1519 S NEWKIRK STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1519 S NEWKIRK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1519 S NEWKIRK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 S NEWKIRK STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1519 S NEWKIRK STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1519 S NEWKIRK STREET offer parking?
No, 1519 S NEWKIRK STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1519 S NEWKIRK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1519 S NEWKIRK STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 S NEWKIRK STREET have a pool?
No, 1519 S NEWKIRK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1519 S NEWKIRK STREET have accessible units?
No, 1519 S NEWKIRK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 S NEWKIRK STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1519 S NEWKIRK STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
