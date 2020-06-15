All apartments in Philadelphia
1519 EMILY STREET
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:33 AM

1519 EMILY STREET

1519 Emily Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1519 Emily Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Newbold

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 899 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listingAvailable Early July:Enter into the sunny living room with hardwood floors and large street side windows. The floor plan flows through your dining room and into the kitchen, where you'll find ample cabinet space, bright natural light, and tile flooring. The upper level has the bathroom, which is spacious with a glass door tub, and two bedrooms. The front bedroom is larger, but both have bright sunlight and good closet space. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located just a block from Broad Street, walkable to Melrose Diner, Second District Brewing Co., Vegan Commissary, Starbucks, Station Bar & Grill, The Thirsty Soul, and much more! You'll also be conveniently close to the Snyder Station for the BSL, for easy commuting to anywhere in the city.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit due at lease signing. Other terms may be required by landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (generally a fee of $500/dog and $250/cat or monthly pet rent). Tenant responsible for all utilities including gas, electric, cable/internet, $50/month flat water fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 500
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 EMILY STREET have any available units?
1519 EMILY STREET has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1519 EMILY STREET have?
Some of 1519 EMILY STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1519 EMILY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1519 EMILY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 EMILY STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1519 EMILY STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1519 EMILY STREET offer parking?
No, 1519 EMILY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1519 EMILY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1519 EMILY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 EMILY STREET have a pool?
No, 1519 EMILY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1519 EMILY STREET have accessible units?
No, 1519 EMILY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 EMILY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1519 EMILY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
