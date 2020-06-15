1519 EMILY STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly bbq/grill internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill internet access

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listingAvailable Early July:Enter into the sunny living room with hardwood floors and large street side windows. The floor plan flows through your dining room and into the kitchen, where you'll find ample cabinet space, bright natural light, and tile flooring. The upper level has the bathroom, which is spacious with a glass door tub, and two bedrooms. The front bedroom is larger, but both have bright sunlight and good closet space. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located just a block from Broad Street, walkable to Melrose Diner, Second District Brewing Co., Vegan Commissary, Starbucks, Station Bar & Grill, The Thirsty Soul, and much more! You'll also be conveniently close to the Snyder Station for the BSL, for easy commuting to anywhere in the city.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit due at lease signing. Other terms may be required by landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (generally a fee of $500/dog and $250/cat or monthly pet rent). Tenant responsible for all utilities including gas, electric, cable/internet, $50/month flat water fee.